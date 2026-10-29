BJP’s new UP headquarters in Lucknow may bloom with lotus-shaped facade

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election symbol could take architectural form at its proposed Uttar Pradesh headquarters in Lucknow. Drawings show a lotus-inspired facade for a ground-plus-nine-storey complex near the 1090 crossing in Jiamau. Spread across a 5,462.33-square-metre plot valued at ₹44.58 crore, the complex awaits the party leadership’s approval of the architectural design, even as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has cleared the building map.

Hindustan Times accessed the architectural drawings of the proposed headquarters in Jiamau, which show a lotus-inspired front elevation. (Sourced)

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Hindustan Times accessed the architectural drawings of the proposed headquarters in Jiamau, which show a lotus-inspired front elevation.

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If executed as designed, the facade would incorporate the BJP’s political identity into the architecture of its state headquarters, which serves as the base for the party’s organisational activities across Uttar Pradesh.

A senior official associated with Delhi-based CP Kukreja Architects, the firm responsible for the design, confirmed that the lotus-shaped elevation was among the designs submitted for consideration. The official also confirmed that the LDA had approved the building map. An LDA senior official separately confirmed the map approval.

Nine-storey political complex

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed headquarters will be built on a 5,462.33-square-metre plot valued at approximately ₹44.58 crore. Identified as OFC-01, the plot falls under the Gomti Nagar Scheme and is registered under the Vipin Khand Extension scheme. Located in Jiamau, near the 1090 crossing and Kalidas Marg, the site is also within reach of Lucknow’s key administrative and political hubs, including the Uttar Pradesh assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed headquarters will be built on a 5,462.33-square-metre plot valued at approximately ₹44.58 crore. Identified as OFC-01, the plot falls under the Gomti Nagar Scheme and is registered under the Vipin Khand Extension scheme. Located in Jiamau, near the 1090 crossing and Kalidas Marg, the site is also within reach of Lucknow’s key administrative and political hubs, including the Uttar Pradesh assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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The building will comprise a ground floor, nine upper storeys, a terrace and basement facilities. The complex will house conference halls, meeting rooms and administrative offices, along with basement parking.

Officials familiar with the project also indicated that the party was exploring the possibility of a rooftop helipad for senior national leaders visiting Lucknow. The proposal’s final status remains unconfirmed.

Delhi-based firm designs complex

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Earlier, CP Kukreja Architects had worked on projects including the Gomti Nagar railway station redevelopment, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and the Pragati Maidan redevelopment in New Delhi. It has also undertaken work associated with the Ayodhya city master plan.

Three-sided access planned

The LDA is constructing a road to connect its properties in Jiamau with the main road linking the 1090 crossing and Kalidas Marg. The proposed road is expected to provide access to the headquarters from three sides.

The additional connectivity is expected to facilitate vehicle movement during party meetings and visits by senior leaders.

The adjoining road frequently witnesses VIP movement, which can affect traffic flow and access to neighbouring properties.

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Frequently Asked Questions Where is the proposed BJP headquarters in Lucknow? The proposed headquarters is in Jiamau, near the 1090 crossing and Kalidas Marg, on a plot under the Gomti Nagar Scheme. What facilities are planned for the headquarters? The building is planned to have a ground floor, nine upper storeys, a terrace and basement facilities, including conference halls, meeting rooms, administrative offices and basement parking. Has the proposed building map been approved? Yes. The Lucknow Development Authority has cleared the building map, while the party leadership’s approval of the architectural design is still awaited.