Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

BJP nominates Hardeep Singh Puri for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll

Puri’s term as a Rajya Sabha MP from UP is set to end in Nov. He was not renominated from the state earlier this month, with the BJP fielding eight new faces.

Updated on: Oct 28, 2026, 14:21:24 IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh that fell vacant after Union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan resigned.

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI/File)
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI/File)

The by-election will be held on November 12.

Puri’s term as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh is set to end in November. He was not renominated from the state earlier this month, with the BJP fielding eight new faces for the upcoming elections in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Murugan, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, resigned from both the Union Council of Ministers and the Rajya Sabha, despite his term as a member of the Upper House being scheduled to end in 2030. In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan said he wanted to focus on politics in Tamil Nadu.

All 10 Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh—eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two from the Samajwadi Party—were declared elected unopposed earlier this month.

“All the 10 candidates, who were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha, have been declared elected. Friday (October 9) was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying returning officer Ajit Kumar Verma.

The eight BJP candidates declared elected included Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar. The two SP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha are Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.

  • Smriti Kak Ramachandran
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

recommendedIcon
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/BJP Nominates Hardeep Singh Puri For Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Bypoll
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes