The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh traded charges over democracy, the Constitution, and the impartiality of constitutional institutions in the country. Himachal Congress, BJP spar over electoral rolls

The state Congress chief Vinay Kumar accused the BJP of weakening democratic institutions, while BJP state president Rajeev Bindal alleged that the Congress and the INDI Alliance were attempting to create an atmosphere of political instability and anarchy in the country.

Vinay said serious questions are being raised about the state of democracy and the impartiality of constitutional institutions in the country, but instead of addressing these concerns, the BJP was indulging in a blame game with the Congress.

“If anyone has fostered chaos in the nation, it is the BJP; if anyone has weakened democracy, it is the BJP; and if the core spirit of the Constitution has been undermined, it is a direct consequence of the BJP’s policies and style of governance. Now, in an attempt to shirk its political responsibilities, the BJP is pointing fingers at the Congress,” Vinay said in a statement.

He expressed concerns regarding the large-scale removal of names from electoral rolls and said no eligible citizen should be wrongfully excluded from the voter lists.

Responding to charges, Bindal alleged that the Congress, after repeatedly facing rejection by voters, was seeking to create chaos in the country to bring about a change of government through unconstitutional means.

“The Congress has repeatedly undermined constitutional principles while publicly projecting itself as their defender,” he said, raising the issue of illegal immigration. He claimed that such vote-bank politics threatened the rights of legitimate Indian citizens.

Announcing a statewide public awareness campaign, Bindal said the BJP would organise four marches under the banner ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ across Himachal Pradesh. The first foot march will take place in Dharamshala on October 30, followed by one in Shimla on November 1, and marches in Mandi and Hamirpur on November 4.