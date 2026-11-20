Madhya Pradesh’s decision to scrap the two-child norm for government employment not only ends a provision instituted 25 years ago but also feeds into a larger national trend where demographic anxieties are tipping the scales away from the obsession for family planning. After Madhya Pradesh, only a handful of states now have two-child norms in place, underlining the drastic shift of the Overton window since the 1980s and 1990s, when population control was a national priority. The decision comes weeks after the Supreme Court called for a fresh examination of laws that disqualify people with more than two children from local body polls, holding that population-control rationale had “lost relevance” with India’s fertility rate falling below replacement levels and the country facing the prospect of an ageing population. After Madhya Pradesh, only a handful of states now have two-child norms in place, underlining the drastic shift of the Overton window since the 1980s and 1990s, when population control was a national priority. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The numbers bear out this change — India’s total fertility rate (TFR) fell from 3.02 in 2003 to 1.9 in 2024, according to the Sample Registration System. The replacement fertility rate — where one generation replaces itself without migration — is 2.1. On the other end of the spectrum, the share of people aged 60 and above increased from 8.3% in 2014 to 9.7% in 2024, and government projections put it at nearly 15% by 2036.

The anxiety is reflected in the rhetoric of chief ministers of southern states — such as Chandrababu Naidu — who have called for families to have more children. Internationally, too, early movers in family planning such as China and Japan have drastically reversed course in the face of shrinking working-age populations. Clearly, a nuanced and expansive national debate is required to draft a national policy for the next decade, when India’s demographic dividend is expected to peak. Such a conversation should not only take into account the aspirations of the young and the working-age populations, but also gaps in elderly care.