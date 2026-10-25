PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh to attend Air Force Day show in Varanasi today; security up along ghats, VVIP routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday will attend the final day of the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 in Varanasi to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), officials said. The aerial display at the event in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT/Rajesh Kumar)

The event titled ‘Wings over Ganges’ will be held at around 1pm at Namo Ghat and also be attended by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Tight security arrangements are in place at all major locations, including the Ganga ghats.

The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing jointness in operations, the officials said.

Also read | Rafale wows Kashi with breathtaking aerial display

Wing Commander Debartho Dhar, public relations officer and spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Prayagraj said: “The stage is all set for the grand finale of the aerial display.”

Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal said all security measures are in place for the event.

“Security has been stepped up in the entire Varanasi region. Adequate police personnel have been deployed along VVIP routes, at the event venue and in sensitive areas. Drones have also been deployed and CCTV cameras have been installed in these areas,” he said.

“Clear orders have been given that there should be no laxity during the air show and the Prime Minister’s visit. While ensuring VVIP security, all officers and personnel must prioritise public convenience, safe movement and crowd management,” he added.

Also read | Kashi to witness IAF’s might in the skies

On Saturday, Adityanath reviewed preparations for the air show during a meeting with officials at the Circuit House auditorium, the state government said in a statement. Emphasising the need to ensure easy public access to the Ganga ghats, he directed officials to avoid unnecessary barricading.

The slaughter and sale of meat have also been prohibited within a 20-30-kilometre radius of the event venue from October 19 to 26.

Meanwhile at around 11am, Modi will inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Kachhwa area which marks an important step towards strengthening India's textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region, the officials said. According to Kashi BJP media in-charge Navaratan Rathi, the Prime Minister is expected to interact with around 300 women trained in garment manufacturing.

The inauguration also highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing role as a destination for industrial investment and manufacturing-led growth.