Rafale wows Kashi with breathtaking aerial display

The roar of the Rafale drew all eyes skyward as the much-awaited three-day aerial display opened at Namo Ghat on Thursday. Spectators were thrilled by a spectacular demonstration of precision and daring maneuvers. Sarang Helicopter Display Team performs manoeuvres during the opening day of the three-day Indian Air Force (IAF) aerial display 'Wings Over Ganges' over the Malviya Bridge on the Ganga river, in Varanasi (PTI)

The aircraft climbed steeply, plunged sharply and rolled with astonishing precision. Every maneuver drew thunderous applause, while chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev” reverberated along the ghats, creating an electric atmosphere.

The air show, themed “Wings over the Ganges,” commemorates the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to attend the concluding show on October 25.

The show highlighted the indomitable valor of the IAF as air warriors made history with their aerobatics. The Rafale performed vertical loops at a low altitude above the Ganges, cutting through the air with 180-degree dives.

The Air Force’s renowned Sarang helicopter display team, flying indigenous “Dhruv” helicopters, demonstrated aerial superiority. The team performed a mesmerising “criss-cross” formation, leaving spectators breathless.

The performance featuring the Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi and Sarang helicopters highlighted the event’s significance. This display showcased the country’s military might while presenting a unique confluence of modernity and nationalism in Kashi. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the banks of the Ganges to witness the historic spectacle.

“The aerial display featured 25 formations, including Kashi Varuna, Kedar, Hanuman, Omkar, Rudra Bhagirathi, Tridev, Alaknanda, Bhairav, Kailash, Natraj, Vishwanath, and Prachanda,” said Wg Cdr Debartho Dhar, PRO and spokesperson for the ministry of defence in Prayagraj.

The lineup included the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295, and AN-32, alongside frontline fighters like the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and Army also participated, showcasing joint operations, added Wg Cdr Dhar.

Varanasi divisional commissioner S Rajalingam remarked, “It is a joy to see the public watching with such enthusiasm. Arrangements have been made to ensure everyone can view the show conveniently.”

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal confirmed that tight security is in place, saying “79 temporary police stations have been established, and the area has been divided into 32 zones, 50 sectors and 80 sub-sectors. Sixteen superintendents of police and 16 additional superintendents of police have been deployed to ensure safety.” Officials noted that approximately 11,500 police personnel are on duty.

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A memorable experience for all ages

Spectators described the event as a landmark occasion for Kashi. A large number of schoolchildren attended, deeply impressed by the speed and performance of the fighter jets. The air show, which continues on October 22, 24 and 25, drew immense enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

Attendees Shweta Poddar and Asha Agarwal shared, “I am 76, and I attended with a family member. We didn’t expect to watch the air show in Kashi with such ease. Seeing the fighter jets filled us with pride. The Yogi government made excellent arrangements for senior citizens, allowing us to enjoy the show without difficulty.”

Attendee Suman remarked, “When the roar of fighter jets echoes through the sky, one truly realises the nation’s strength. Chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are everywhere. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Adityanath, we are enjoying this memorable experience.”

Student Om Singh Ravani said, “The air show was incredibly thrilling. Seeing this display has inspired me to join the Indian Air Force and serve the country.”

Another student, Aryan, added, “I had been eagerly looking forward to this. Seeing the speed of the fighter jets and their breathtaking stunts has fueled a desire in me to join the Armed Forces and serve my country.”