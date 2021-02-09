BJP now backward oriented, says MLA overlooked for ministerial post in Bihar
- Four-time BJP MLA from Barh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu accused the party of overlooking regional and social equations while naming the ministers.
A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 17 ministers, a veteran BJP MLA raked up the state’s caste factor and accused the party of overlooking regional and social equations while naming the ministers.
Four-time MLA from Barh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu also cast aspersions on the capability of two deputy chief ministers and questioned why one of the two deputy CMs post was not given to a forward caste MLA.
“They need the votes of forwards but when the time comes, they are sidelined. The party has become backward oriented. Why should forwards vote for it?” asked Gyanu, who claimed that he has the support of 15 MLAs. “Many more MLAs are angry and we will decide our future course of action,” he added ominously.
Criticizing the party’s decision to give new faces a chance in the cabinet he said, “The party has ignored old, experienced and dedicated leaders.” He denied that he was riled for not getting a cabinet berth. “Nobody from Magadh region has been accommodated,” he contended.
The BJP leader alleged that some party leaders were presenting a wrong picture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. “Almost all forward caste MLAs are angry,” claimed Gyanu
The Barh MLA also took a swipe at the two deputy CMs. “Lobbying is on in the party. The deputy CM’s chair has been given to a leader who doesn’t know anything. Some leaders have made the party their pocket organisation.
“Only those candidates who lobby actively have been made ministers Forward classes have been ignored. Neither the regional nor the social equations have been taken into account,” said Gyanu, a Rajput.
However, out of the 17 ministers sworn in on Tuesday, four are from Rajput community, two each are Muslims, Brahmins and Kushwaha while three are from EBC, two are Dalits, one is OBC and one from Kayastha.
The JD (U) on the other hand, seemingly cold-shouldered the demand of other alliance partners, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of one more ministerial berth each for their respective MLAs. The HAM-S and VIP both have a strength of four MLAs each in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
BJP unit chief in Bihar Dr Sanay Jaiswal denied that there was any dissent in the party. “I was in the party office during the day. I did not see any dissent,” he said.
