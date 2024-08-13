Karnataka: BJP rebels say August 11 meeting held in party’s interest

A group of state BJP rebels, led by Vijaypura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, clarified on Monday that their gathering in Belagavi the previous day was not aimed at any individual but rather to protect the party’s interests. Yatnal, while addressing a gathering in Vijaypura on Monday, said that the group’s unity is focused on preserving the party’s integrity and ensuring that leadership is in clean, non-corrupt hands (PTI)

The group, which has held several meetings to strategise, is set to hold its third meeting in Bengaluru shortly, with party national leaders reportedly assuring their attendance at the inaugural and closing events of the march.

During the meeting on Sunday, the rebels announced its plans to hold a protest on September 17 to press for their demand to free the state leadership of “corrupt elements”. The members of the faction are reportedly opposed to the state party leadership of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son and state unit chief BY Vijayendra.

Yatnal, while addressing a gathering in Vijaypura on Monday, said that the group’s unity is focused on preserving the party’s integrity and ensuring that leadership is in clean, non-corrupt hands. “The party, which reduced from 120 to 66 seats in the last general election, will fall further if the leadership is not transferred to a clean and non-corrupt person,” Yatnal said.

Jarkiholi added that the rally to Bellary aims to highlight corruption in the Valmiki Development Corporation and the misappropriation of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and tribes. “The rally to Bellary is not to counter the party’s rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru, but to fight against corruption,” he said.

He also mentioned that BJP national president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend the inaugural and valedictory functions of the rally.

A legislator close to Yatnal in Vijaypura stated, “About five legislators from both Yatnal’s and Jarkiholi’s circles have confirmed their participation in the rally. Our participation in the rally is purely against the corruption of the government and not against any individuals. We remain loyal to the party and its orders and do not support any groupism.”

Party insiders from the rebel BJP group revealed that approximately 30 party legislators have confirmed their participation in the march from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district to Bellary. “A few BJP legislators from Belagavi, Vijaypura, and Bagalkote districts have confirmed their participation in the rally. The tally may go up,” a legislator from Belagavi, who is closely associated with Jarkiholi, told HT, requesting anonymity.

In response to these developments, Belagavi district BJP president and former MLA Sanjay Patil told HT, “No legislators from the district will attend the proposed rally to Ballari. According to party norms, those who wish to participate must obtain permission from the state leadership or face consequences.”

BJP state vice president and former Belagavi legislator Anil Benake added, “The rally to Bellary is not related to the party; it is a personal event organized by a few members of the party. State leaders like Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, and Ashoka would also take part in the rally if it was not against any individual. Let’s wait and watch the further developments.”