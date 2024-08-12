‘George Soros is main investor of Hindenburg’, alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Hungarian-born US investor George Soros is the main investor in Hindenburg Research.



“Today we want to raise some issues. Whose investment is there in Hindenburg? Do you know this gentleman George Soros who regularly runs propaganda against India...He is the main investor there...In their pathological hatred against Narendra Modi, the Congress Party today has developed hatred against India itself,” BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted by ANI as saying.



“If India's stock market gets disturbed, will the small investors be troubled or not?...In the politics of the Congress party, there is one toolkit politics, the other is chit politics. If chits are found in the exam, action is taken. But what should be done about the chits that the Congress party and its leaders get?...They want to crash the entire stock market, stop the capital investment of small investors and ensure that there should be no economic investment in India,” he added.



Soros is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the founder of the Open Society Foundation. He is accused by the BJP of attempting to intervene in “India's democratic process”. BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad.(PTI file)

On Saturday, US-based Hindenburg Research in an explosive report alleged that market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch held stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.



SEBI chief calls Hindenburg allegations ‘malicious, motivated’

The SEBI chief and her husband in a statement had called the allegations as “malicious and motivated”.



In January last year, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities, leading to a significant drop in the group's stock prices. Adani had rubbished these claims as baseless.



Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had claimed there was a significant risk in the Indian stock market after the "integrity" of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was "gravely compromised" by the allegations against its chairperson.