BJP alleges man accused of rape attempt an ex-aide of Dimple Yadav, SP reacts

A war of words has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party after a former ‘block pramukh’ was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.



Kannauj superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that around 1:30 am, the UP 112 service received a call in which a girl alleged being undressed and a rape attempt was made on her.



Anand was quoted as saying that the girl along with her aunt had gone to meet accused Nawab Singh Yadav, who had called the duo on pretext of a job offer. According to the complaint, the girl alleged that Yadav tried to force himself on her when her aunt had gone to the bathroom.



ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya gangrape case stirs row; BJP, BSP hit back Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav

“But once she came back and saw Yadav in his inner-wears, they immediately called 112,” police said.

"Taking cognisance of the call, the local police and PRV teams immediately reached the spot. The girl was rescued and the accused, who was in an objectionable condition, was taken into custody," the city top cop added.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway," he told reporters.

The BJP alleged that Nawab Singh Yadav has also been the representative of Dimple Yadav, Lok Sabha MP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife.



“Nawab Singh Yadav is not only a small leader of SP, but he has also been (former) MP Dimple Yadav's representative. Samajwadi Party has always covered up such crimes under the policy that boys are boys and they make mistakes ('ladke hai, ladko se galti ho jaati hai). First, it was Moid Khan of Ayodhya and Nawab Yadav of Kannauj. This is the real character of the SP, ” UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.



SP responds to allegations

When asked about the accused, the Samajwadi Party claimed that Nawab Singh Yadav is no longer associated with the party.

SP's Kannauj unit president Kaleem Khan told PTI,"It's his individual matter and the Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with it."