‘Pathological liar’, ‘crossed all boundaries’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi after meeting with President Murmu

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his “vote chori” claims after the Opposition's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, calling him “a pathological liar” and saying he had “crossed all boundaries.”

BJP leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi and CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of "twisting facts". (X: @@SudhanshuTrived, @PTI_News)

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Gandhi and other opposition leaders had met President Murmu over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). After the meeting, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that he was "shocked" that the President “didn't deny” the INDIA bloc's allegations.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs meet President Murmu, present 4-point memo seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Deep Dive Why did the BJP call Rahul Gandhi a “pathological liar” after his meeting with President Murmu? BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Gandhi of misrepresenting facts about the meeting and making false attributions to the President. Sudhanshu Trivedi also said Gandhi was using a meeting with a constitutional institution for political purposes. What did Rahul Gandhi claim President Murmu said about the Opposition’s “vote chori” allegations? Gandhi said the President did not deny the allegations and, according to his account, asked the Opposition to provide proof. Rashtrapati Bhavan had not issued a statement on the meeting at the time reported. What demands did the Opposition make in its memorandum to President Murmu? The delegation sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. It also called for repealing the law granting election commissioners immunity and restoring 133 million voters it alleged had been removed from the rolls.

“I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s gross subversion of India’s electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori,” Gandhi had earlier claimed in a post on X.

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Turned President's meet 'into tool for politics’

{{^usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a video posted to his official X handle, accused Gandhi of “continuously attempting to make the country's constitutional institutions victims of his politics.” The BJP leader said that any suggestions of the President having “accepted” the Opposition's allegations were “bizarre and reeks more of politics than truth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a video posted to his official X handle, accused Gandhi of “continuously attempting to make the country's constitutional institutions victims of his politics.” The BJP leader said that any suggestions of the President having “accepted” the Opposition's allegations were “bizarre and reeks more of politics than truth.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the INDI alliance under his leadership have been making baseless allegations and engaging in unfounded demonstrations for the past several days,” Trivedi said. He further alleged that Gandhi had “crossed all boundaries”.

“…He tried to turn even a meeting with the President—the highest political institution of the country, for the President is not merely an individual but the nation's supreme political institution—into a tool for his politics,” the BJP spokesperson said.

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Also Read | Inside Opposition’s 4-point memorandum to President Murmu: What Rahul Gandhi, Kharge demanded

Trivedi said that what unfolded during the meeting could only be revealed by those present there. However, he added, “The expressions and facial gestures of the leaders standing with him (Gandhi) clearly indicated that the words being spoken likely had no connection to the truth.” The BJP spokesperson also accused Gandhi of “previously twisting and distorting statements” from the Supreme Court “to suit his narrative.” “He is now making even positions like the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and the President victims of his politics,” Trivedi said.

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Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan called Gandhi “a pathological liar”, claiming he had “maliciously misrepresented facts to distort and twist the truth.” “Rahul Gandhi in the most shocking manner has now brazenly attempted to politicise the high office of the President of India with his wrongful and false attributions. Rahul Gandhi's reckless and dishonourable actions are most condemnable,” Kesavan added.