BJP alleges Odisha minister’s murder was result of BJD infighting, seeks CBI probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the murder of Odisha health minister Naba Das was a result of the infighting within the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state, and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The 60-year-old minister was shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police at Brajrajnagar town on Sunday. The accused ASI, Gopal Das is believed to be suffering from a mental illness. A CID probe is underway into the murder.

“Infighting in the BJD has reached the pinnacle. If you join all the dots, the picture of the conspiracy will get clearer. The way every doctor and family member of Gopal Das started certifying him as a mentally unstable person within an hour of the firing, reeks of a ploy to give Gopal Das a clean chit in this case,” alleged BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan.

However, BJD spokesman Lenin Mohanty said the BJP did not seem to have faith on judiciary considering that the probe would be monitored by a retired judge of the Orissa high court. “Is this the political culture of the BJP?” asked Mohanty.

Harichandan said though the motive of the murder is still undisclosed there seemed to be a deep rooted conspiracy in the murder of Naba Das. “That is why we are demanding a CBI inquiry into the case,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra asked how was Das killed when so many policemen were around. “The people of the state want to know how a police ASI gathered the courage to shoot such a powerful man. Has Gopal Das’ whereabouts 2-3 days prior to the killing been ascertained? Where was he, who did he meet, who did he call? Call records of both Gopal Das and Naba Das should be analysed,” he said.

Kantabanjhi MLA and Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja said the CID is totally unfit to probe a murder with such a magnitude of conspiracy and demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) should be formed to investigate the case.

