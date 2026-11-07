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BJP plans special event on Advani’s 99th birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a special celebration for party patriarch Lal Krishna Advani’s 99th birthday on Sunday, people aware of the details said

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 07:42:10 IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a special celebration for party patriarch Lal Krishna Advani’s 99th birthday on Sunday, people aware of the details said.

India News
India News

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on Advani, the party has also planned a special havan (religious ceremony) at the party headquarters to celebrate the occasion, a person in the know said.

Party president Nitin Nabin will preside over the function and senior leaders who have had a long association with the BJP stalwart will be present on the occasion, the person cited above said.

Born in undivided India in Karachi, Advani is a recipient of the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. He was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP.

A former deputy PM, Advani began his political journey in 1951 by joining the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was the precursor to the BJP.

The party’s face during the Ramjanamabhoomi movement, Advani held various positions in the BJP, including that of party president. He was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and was also a four-time member of the Upper House.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

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