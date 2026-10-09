BJP’s Dinesh Arya elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Dinesh Arya was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday.

Secretary state assembly Hem Pant handing over certificafe of election to BJP leader Dinesh Arya.

The term of incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal is scheduled to end on November 25.

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Secretary of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Hem Pant said no other candidate had filed nomination papers for the seat. “We did not receive any nomination apart from that of the BJP’s Dinesh Arya. He was handed over the certificate of election at 3 pm today,” Pant said.

Arya, a Dalit leader from Kumaon, currently serves as vice-chairperson of the State Drinking Water Monitoring Committee and has previously served as the BJP’s Nainital district president.

Arya’s election to the Upper House of Parliament is being seen as the BJP’s outreach to the Dalit community ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, scheduled for February next year.

He filed his nomination papers on October 6 in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP’s Uttarakhand core committee had considered around two dozen names for the Rajya Sabha nomination at a meeting on September 25. A smaller panel was subsequently finalised by Dhami, Bhatt and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma and sent to the party’s central leadership for a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP’s Uttarakhand core committee had considered around two dozen names for the Rajya Sabha nomination at a meeting on September 25. A smaller panel was subsequently finalised by Dhami, Bhatt and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma and sent to the party’s central leadership for a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress had decided against contesting the election, citing a lack of numbers in the state assembly.

“We know that we do not have the numbers in the state assembly. We have 20 MLAs and are short of the required numbers. We cannot ensure the victory of our Rajya Sabha candidate, which is why we did not contest,” state Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said.