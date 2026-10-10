...
...
Next Story

BJP’s Dinesh Arya elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Dinesh Arya was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:43:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Dinesh Arya was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday.

India News
India News

The term of incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal is scheduled to end on November 25.

Secretary of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Hem Pant said no other candidate had filed nomination papers for the seat. “We did not receive any nomination apart from that of the BJP’s Dinesh Arya. He was handed over the certificate of election at 3 pm today,” Pant said.

Deep Dive

Why was Dinesh Arya elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand?

No candidate other than BJP’s Dinesh Arya filed nomination papers for the seat. Congress chose not to contest, saying it lacked the numbers in the state assembly to ensure its candidate’s victory.

Why is Dinesh Arya’s Rajya Sabha election seen as BJP outreach to Dalits?

Arya is a Dalit leader from Kumaon. His election is being viewed as the BJP’s outreach to the Dalit community ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

What positions has Dinesh Arya held before his Rajya Sabha election?

Arya serves as vice-chairperson of the State Drinking Water Monitoring Committee. He has also previously been the BJP’s Nainital district president.
Powered ByAsk HT

Arya currently serves as vice-chairperson of the State Drinking Water Monitoring Committee and has previously served as the BJP’s Nainital district president.

A Dalit leader from Kumaon, his election to the Rajya Sabha is being seen as the BJP’s outreach to the Dalit community ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled for February next year.

Arya filed his nomination papers on October 6.

BJP’s Uttarakhand core committee had considered around two dozen names for the Rajya Sabha nomination at a meeting on September 25. A smaller panel was subsequently finalised by CM Pushkar Dhami, state chief Mahendra Bhatt and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma and sent to the party’s central leadership for a final decision.

 
bjputtarakhandrajya sabha
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/BJP’s Dinesh Arya elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks