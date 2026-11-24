They came from Delhi with Gold passes only to steal phones at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two men were arrested as they tried to leave the venue after the November 21 show, with police recovering 11 high-end mobile phones worth ₹4.3 lakh from them, according to police.

Large numbers of music fans gathered at Narendra Modi Stadium to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ANI) more less

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A four-member gang had travelled from the national capital specifically to target concertgoers, using the dense crowd and 5–7 minute blackouts during the performance to pick pockets. Police managed to catch two of them as they tried to exit. The other two accomplices managed to escape.

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The arrested men were identified as 36-year-old Mohd Asad Mohd Gulzar, a resident of Kala Mahal in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, and 24-year-old Ashraf Hussain Nur Hussain Idrishi (24), from North East Delhi's Chandbagh.

The thefts took place during Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour performance. Police received about 70 complaints from attendees about missing phones, and investigators have placed 64 devices under surveillance.

Motera Police Station inspector RV Vichhi said the gang had travelled from Delhi by Ola cab with the clear intention of committing thefts and had planned to steal as many phones as possible before leaving.

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{{^usCountry}} “They took advantage of the 5–7 minute blackouts during the performance, using the temporary darkness and the dense crowd to pick pockets,” he said. How the crime was committed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They took advantage of the 5–7 minute blackouts during the performance, using the temporary darkness and the dense crowd to pick pockets,” he said. How the crime was committed {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, a four-member interstate gang travelled from Delhi specifically for the concert. They bought Gold or Fanpit Gold standing passes to access the premium section where attendees were more likely to carry expensive phones.

To blend in, the suspects wore turbans and traditional Punjabi attire.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the Local Crime Branch, Zone-2, and the Motera police set up surveillance near the gates. As the concert ended and the crowd dispersed, officers spotted two suspicious men who allegedly tried to flee after noticing the police. They were chased and apprehended.

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A search yielded 11 phones, including models such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 14, and a Samsung Fold 8 Ultra, along with devices from Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and Redmi.

The recovered phones have been linked to six theft cases registered at Motera police station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. At least eight owners of the recovered phones have filed complaints so far.

Police had deployed roughly 2,000 personnel for multi-layered security around the stadium and issued announcements warning concertgoers about pickpockets.

The concert drew tens of thousands of fans and marked a major stop on Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour.