 Boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J-K's Pulwama: 2 missing, 7 rescued | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J-K's Pulwama: 2 missing, 7 rescued

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 09:34 AM IST

According to the officials, there were nine labourers onboard the boat - out of which seven have been rescued.

Two people went missing after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. According to the officials, there were nine labourers onboard the boat - out of which seven have been rescued.

Boat capsizes in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama: 2 missing, 7 rescued(HT_PRINT/File photo)
Boat capsizes in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama: 2 missing, 7 rescued(HT_PRINT/File photo)

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and other locals are searching to rescue the missing people.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the police, the two missing people are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

“Nine people were crossing the river; They were doing some work on the other side of the river. Unfortunately, the boat capsized...The State Disaster Response Force, police administration, and paramilitary forces are carrying out a rescue operation,” Pampore Tehsildar Asif Ali said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A similar incident took place last month in which seven people, including two children and their mother, were killed after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in the Gandbal area. According to the police, mostly all children onboard studied in the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sonwar across the river.

The incident occurred on April 16 at around 8 am as the wooden boat headed east from Gandabal towards Batwara in the Jammu & Kashmir capital, with 15 passengers on board.

Also read: Boat capsizes in Odisha's Jharsuguda; one dead, seven missing

According to locals and survivors of the boat tragedy incident, there was just a distance of 500 meters between the two banks they were travelling. However, they were forced to make the treacherous trip across in the boats because the nearest bridge was 2km away, adding that a footbridge along the accident spot has been under construction for nearly a decade.

Following the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir government provided an ex gratia relief of five lakh to each family who lost their loved ones and 50,000 to each of those who have been injured.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Haryana political crisis Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J-K's Pulwama: 2 missing, 7 rescued

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On