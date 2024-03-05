 Maoist links case: Bombay high court acquits DU ex-professor GN Saibaba | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Maoist links case: Bombay high court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, 5 others

Maoist links case: Bombay high court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, 5 others

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:15 AM IST

GN Saibaba, 54, is wheelchair-bound and 99 per cent disabled. He is presently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case. A bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside the verdict of a Nagpur sessions court which had convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017.

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba. (PTI)
Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba. (PTI)

The Bombay high court bench delivered the verdict after rehearing the appeal by GN Saibaba after an earlier bench of the high court too had acquitted the disabled professor on October 14, 2022, Bar and Bench reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

GN Saibaba, 54, is wheelchair-bound and 99 per cent disabled. He is presently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

A sessions court in Gadchiroli had, in March 2017, convicted GN Saibaba and the others for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On