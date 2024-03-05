Maoist links case: Bombay high court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, 5 others

The Bombay high court on Tuesday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case. A bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside the verdict of a Nagpur sessions court which had convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017. Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba. (PTI)

The Bombay high court bench delivered the verdict after rehearing the appeal by GN Saibaba after an earlier bench of the high court too had acquitted the disabled professor on October 14, 2022, Bar and Bench reported.

GN Saibaba, 54, is wheelchair-bound and 99 per cent disabled. He is presently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

A sessions court in Gadchiroli had, in March 2017, convicted GN Saibaba and the others for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.