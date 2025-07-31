Bombay high court directs action against illegal feeding of pigeons

The Bombay high court has expressed concern over the illegal feeding of pigeons despite a ban, citing the health hazard it poses, while directing the municipal corporation to take strict action against the violators and lodge complaints against them. The court expressed concern over the illegal feeding of pigeons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of justices Girish S Kulkarni and Arif S Doctor made the observations on Wednesday as it heard petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s demolition of kabutarkhanas (feeding points) on July 3. The court stayed the demolition and observed that the illegal pigeon feeding continued despite clear directions from the municipal corporation.

The BMC has moved to close “Kabutarkhanas” over pigeon droppings and severe respiratory diseases related to exposure to pigeons.

The BMC on July 24 told the court that the pigeon droppings and the feathers triggered asthma and other diseases such as hypersensitivity and pneumonitis. A medical report submitted to the court highlighted that exposure to pigeons and their droppings can harm lungs and cause acute breathlessness. It said most people realise this medical condition too late by the time fibrosis starts in the lungs. No drug is available to cure or reverse fibrosis.