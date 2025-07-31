Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bombay high court directs action against illegal feeding of pigeons

ByKaruna Nidhi
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 03:02 pm IST

The high court directed the municipal corporation to take strict action against the violators and lodge complaints against them

The Bombay high court has expressed concern over the illegal feeding of pigeons despite a ban, citing the health hazard it poses, while directing the municipal corporation to take strict action against the violators and lodge complaints against them.

The court expressed concern over the illegal feeding of pigeons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court expressed concern over the illegal feeding of pigeons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of justices Girish S Kulkarni and Arif S Doctor made the observations on Wednesday as it heard petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s demolition of kabutarkhanas (feeding points) on July 3. The court stayed the demolition and observed that the illegal pigeon feeding continued despite clear directions from the municipal corporation.

The BMC has moved to close “Kabutarkhanas” over pigeon droppings and severe respiratory diseases related to exposure to pigeons.

The BMC on July 24 told the court that the pigeon droppings and the feathers triggered asthma and other diseases such as hypersensitivity and pneumonitis. A medical report submitted to the court highlighted that exposure to pigeons and their droppings can harm lungs and cause acute breathlessness. It said most people realise this medical condition too late by the time fibrosis starts in the lungs. No drug is available to cure or reverse fibrosis.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bombay high court directs action against illegal feeding of pigeons
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On