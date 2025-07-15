Bombay Stock Exchange gets bomb threat email: '4 RDX IED in building'

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a threatening email on Tuesday morning claiming that four RDX IED bombs had been planted in its tower building and would explode at 3 PM. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai(PTI)

The email was sent from an ID bearing the name “Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan”, prompting immediate security action.

Upon receiving the threat, BSE officials alerted the police, following which bomb squad teams and local police units swiftly reached the location and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.

“Nothing suspicious was found,” the Mumbai Police said in a statement cited by news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

This comes as Amritsar's iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar recieved a bomb threat on Monday, prompting the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to file a police complaint.

Confirming the development, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies."

The police have initiated an investigation and are working with cybercrime experts to trace the source of the threat. Security has been heightened around the Golden Temple complex.