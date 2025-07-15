Security beefed up at Golden Temple after bomb threat

Security at the Golden Temple was beefed up on Monday after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email regarding a bomb threat. Security at the Golden Temple was beefed up on Monday after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email regarding a bomb threat. (HT File)

SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan said they received this bomb threat email from an unknown person. “We have forwarded this email to the commissioner of police, who is investigating the matter,” he said .

Manan said, “It appears that it is just to spread terror among the people who are coming to pay obeisance here. However, we are taking no chances keeping in view the security. We have deployed staff in the complex. Besides, the police are also maintaining vigil around the shrine”.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “After the SGPC authorities informed us, we have registered an FIR and initiated investigation. The state cyber cell is helping us in this and we will crack the case soon. Security has been beefed up at the Golden Temple and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed. Senior officers have been deputed to ensure full-proof security. There is no need to panic. It indicates from the content of the email that it is an act of some mischievous element. The content is about the happenings of south India and one mention is about the Golden Temple. Still, we are on alert and ensuring security”.