Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Botanist Hema Sane, known for leading an eco-friendly life, dies at 85 in Pune

ByAbhay Pundlik Khairnar
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 01:16 pm IST

Born on March 13, 1940, the PhD holder was known for living without electricity for several decades. She has authored over 30 books

Pune: Botanist Hema Sane, known for her eco-friendly lifestyle, passed away on Friday at the age of 85 in Maharashtra’s Pune.

Earlier, she lived with her brother and shared her home with animals and birds, and described herself as their caretaker.
The PhD holder, born on March 13, 1940, was known for living without electricity for several decades in her old wada in Tambadi Jogeshwari Lane. “Human beings need food and shelter. Electricity came later. I am used to this way of life and like it,” she had said.

“This property belongs to the dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds. I am only a caretaker,” she said.

She was a long-standing professor at Abasaheb Garware College and authored over 30 books in the field of botany.

A familiar sight on her Kinetic Luna scooter while heading to college, Sane was remembered by students for her warm bond and approachable nature.

