BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:52 IST

India on Sunday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from the navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said a statement.

The missile which was fired from INS Chennai in the Arabian Sea hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

BrahMos as a ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy, the DRDO said.

The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.

Secretary DDR&D and chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the scientists and all personnel of DRDO, BrahMos, Indian Navy and industry for the successful feat. He stated that BrahMos missiles will add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.