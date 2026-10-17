'Breaking Bad Party’: Stalin targets Vijay's TVK after 135 kg meth seized from functionary

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK, branding it a “breaking bad party” following the arrest of one of its functionaries in connection with a major narcotics seizure, news agency PTI reported.

“Are you scared? It’s going to get much more terrifying as we go on,” he wrote. (PTI)

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Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “TVK is not just a bad party, but a Breaking Bad Party”.

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Stalin said Boopalan, a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district who serves as the party’s election in-charge for the Kilvelur Assembly constituency, had been arrested by officials of the Union government’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

TVK breaking bad party: Stalin

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{{^usCountry}} The former Tamil Nadu chief minister said preliminary investigations indicated that Boopalan had been concealing 135 kilograms of methamphetamine, despite the state government’s public stance on eradicating drugs. He added, “He was caught red-handed at the height of his career.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Tamil Nadu chief minister said preliminary investigations indicated that Boopalan had been concealing 135 kilograms of methamphetamine, despite the state government’s public stance on eradicating drugs. He added, “He was caught red-handed at the height of his career.” {{/usCountry}}

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Stalin alleged that the seizure raised questions about whether the TVK functionary was publicly advocating against drugs while being involved in a large-scale narcotics network. “When such a large quantity of narcotics is seized in a single raid, authorities must identify how many others are behind them and encircle the entire network,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He called on authorities to investigate the seizure thoroughly, identify others potentially involved and dismantle the wider network.

Taking another swipe at the party, Stalin alleged that TVK had earned a reputation as a “bad party” within five months of entering politics and had now graduated to becoming a “breaking bad party”.

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“Are you scared? It’s going to get much more terrifying as we go on,” he wrote in his post, urging the chief minister to avoid dramatic punchlines when addressing serious issues such as drug trafficking.

The “breaking bad” remark appeared to reference the popular web series Breaking Bad, whose protagonist turns to manufacturing and selling drugs.