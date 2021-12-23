Home / India News / LIVE: DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gatherings
LIVE: DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gatherings

  Breaking news updates December 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 23, 2021 03:40 PM IST

    Karnataka reports 12 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 31

    Karnataka on Thursday detected as many as12 fresh cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant, health minister Dr K Sudhakar announced on Twitter. With this, the southern state's Omicron tally has climbed to 31.

  • Dec 23, 2021 03:37 PM IST

    DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gathering for New Year, Christmas

    DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gatherings for New Year and Christmas. In an order, the DDMA said that social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour must be adhered to.

  • Dec 23, 2021 02:43 PM IST

    Firhad Hakim to remain Kolkata mayor

    Firhad Hakim will continue in his role as a mayor of Kolkata, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta announced on Twitter. Meanwhile, TMC MP Mala Roy has been named chairman of KMC, PTI reported.

  • Dec 23, 2021 02:10 PM IST

    PM lays foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul and Biogas Plant in UP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul and Biogas Plant in Varanasi. He also launched dairy mark and digital portal.

  • Dec 23, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    Punjab CM to visit Ludhiana after explosion hits district court

    Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi says he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of situation after explosion in district court complex.

  • Dec 23, 2021 01:26 PM IST

    Western disturbance to increase minimum temperature in North India

    A fresh intensity of western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is likely to influence northwest India from December 26 and central India from December 27, according to IMD forecast. The cyclonic circulation will increase the minimum temperature in the northwest, east and central India.

  • Dec 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST

    Explosion inside Ludhiana district court complex; 2 dead, 5 injured

    At least two people were dead in an explosion reported from a district court complex of Ludhiana, located near the police commissionerate office, while five were injured. The explosion took place in the washroom on the second floor at around 12.22pm.

  • Dec 23, 2021 12:14 PM IST

    Delhi CM holds high-level meeting as Omicron cases rise

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a high-level meeting as Delhi reports 64 Omicron cases (as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and to strengthen home isolation managment for Covid-19 patients.

  • Dec 23, 2021 12:04 PM IST

    Movement of 280 trains affected in Firozpur division: CPRO

    In the last 24 hours, the movement of more than 280 trains has been affected due to protest demonstration by farmers in the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway. While more than 400 trains have been affected in the last four days of protest: CPRO, Northern Railway

  • Dec 23, 2021 10:47 AM IST

    PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting at 6:30pm today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the Covid-19 review meeting at 6:30 pm today.

  • Dec 23, 2021 10:42 AM IST

    Over 60% of eligible population in India is fully vaccinated now

    "Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers,over 60% of eligible population fully vaccinated now," tweets Union Health Minstry.

  • Dec 23, 2021 09:02 AM IST

    Omicron scare from Delhi to Mumbai: Curbs put in place by states

    Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, said to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, multiple states and Union territories across India have reimposed fresh restrictions in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read More

  • Dec 23, 2021 07:58 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee ‘unhappy’ over not getting a chance to speak at PM's meeting

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unhappy for not been given a chance to speak at a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to news agency PTI, the development has anguished the entire state administration. Read More

  • Dec 23, 2021 07:10 AM IST

    Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue

    Hong Kong's oldest university launched an overnight operation Thursday to dismantle a statue commemorating those killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in the latest blow to academic freedoms as China cracks down.

  • Dec 23, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch projects worth over 2,000 crore in Varanasi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple projects and schemes worth over 2,095 crore, his office said on Wednesday.

coronavirus breaking news
india news
india news

No difference of opinion between party and Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, claims TMC

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said Trinamool is a political party and I-PAC is its political collaborator which was seen as an attempt to draw a line between party and Prashant Kishor.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

India’s hospital infra inadequate to deal with emergency cases: NITI Aayog

  • The NITI Aayog along with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently released two reports on the prevailing status of emergency and trauma care
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:37 PM IST
ByRisha Chitlangia
india news

Ayodhya Land scam: Mayawati says Supreme Court should intervene into controversy

  • Reports suggested that names of relatives of several BJP leaders and officials of Uttar Pradesh appeared in land deals near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Understanding who you are, and what you enjoy, is what wellness is all about, says Kunal Rajput

Fitness coach Kunal Rajput talks about mental and physical well-being, holistic wellness, fitness goals and tips in a chat with us.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:30 PM IST
BySwati Chaturvedi
india news

PM Modi launches multiple projects in Kashi, slams ‘elements’ mocking cows

Modi, who has been on a frequent visit to the poll-bound state, began his address after the inaugurations by paying tribute to India's former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
india news

Ludhiana court blast: Man killed might have been carrying the bomb, suspect cops

The deceased is the prime suspect of the blast, commissioner of police Gurpreet Bhullar said. 
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:10 PM IST
ByAneesha Sareen, Tarsem Singh Deogan | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Bengal minister Firhad Hakim is new Kolkata mayor

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 134 out of 144 wards in the recently held Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Priority on two doses for entire population in India, says Kerala doctor 

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan from IMA Kerala said both Covishield and Covaxin are providing equal protection from death and a two-dose or three-dose group would not make any difference in fatality rates.
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Wife tests positive for COVID-19, Akhilesh takes break from public programmes

The former chief minister's wife and former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 02:55 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

'Order is of June. You come now': Court to Juhi Chawla on her plea on 5G

Delhi high court will hear Juhi Chawla's appeal against the dismissal of her lawsuit against 5G on January 25.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

10 crore covid vaccine doses administered in MP, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

94% of eligible populous has received first dose of vaccine in MP, with above 87% jabbed with the second dose. 
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:42 PM IST
ANI | , Bhopal
india news

Looting devotion of countless people: Priyanka Gandhi on Ayodhya ‘land scam’

“Almost every household in the country has donated something to Ram Mandir Trust,” said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing reporters on Thursday. “A door-to-door campaign was held too. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Movement of over 280 trains affected due to farmer agitation in Punjab: CPRO

  • The farmers have also asked the government to withdraw criminal cases filed against them for various charges related to the violence that occurred during the agitation.
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

2022 Punjab elections: Second coming or fractured mandate?

  • A fierce four-way fight for the seat of power in Chandigarh is wide open, with no discernible wave for or against any of the contestants thus far
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:36 PM IST
ByRamesh Vinayak, Navneet Sharma
india news

Minimum temperature in north India to rise amid intensified western disturbances

Western disruption and cyclonic circulation likely to influence northwest Indian temperatures, as per IMD forecast. 
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:23 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi
