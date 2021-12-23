Mamata Banerjee unhappy over not getting a chance to speak at PM's meeting: Report

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unhappy for not been given a chance to speak at a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to news agency PTI, the development has anguished the entire state administration.

PM Modi took part in the second meeting of the national committee on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, in which other chief ministers were also present. Banerjee expressed her displeasure for not getting a chance to speak at the virtual meeting.

Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan quoted a state secretariat official to report that Banerjee’s name was not in the list of speakers.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has accused the Centre of not giving her a chance to speak. A similar incident took place in May this year, when the Prime Minister held a meeting with chief ministers to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation and government machinery’s preparedness.

At that time, Banerjee had said that she felt “insulted”. The chief minister had said that instead of sending an official, she herself came for the meeting to urge the central government for Covid-19 vaccines.

In Wednesday’s meeting, PM Modi said that the pandemic has taught new lessons and shattered the existing structures which will lead to the emergence of a “new world order” in the post-Covid era, according to a government statement.

Emphasising that this is an opportune time to set eyes on 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence, he said the current generation will be at the helm of affairs then and the nation’s destiny will be in their hands.

“Therefore, it is important to decide what we must inculcate in them now so that they will be able to make big contributions in the future towards the country,” the Prime Minister said. “We have always insisted upon and fought for our rights but there is a higher greatness in following one’s duties,” he added. It is only when people follow their duties religiously that they are able to ensure rights of others automatically, PM Modi said.

At the meeting, culture ministry secretary Govind Mohan gave a presentation on the overview of activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being held to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.