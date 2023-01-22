Home / India News / LIVE: US approves design of first small modular nuclear reactor
LIVE: US approves design of first small modular nuclear reactor

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 05:40 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  Jan 22, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.

    The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license, reported AP.

ByHT News Desk

Experts question Aravalli safari park plan

Published on Jan 22, 2023 04:22 AM IST

The Haryana government has not applied for an environment or forest clearance from the Union government yet, but, such a project may end up being categorised as “forestry” activity requiring no forest clearance from the Centre.

Trees felled in the Aravalli in Sohna. (HT Photo)
Trees felled in the Aravalli in Sohna. (HT Photo)
ByJayashree Nandi
Space technology startups got boost under Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:44 PM IST

There has been more than 120 space technology start-ups in the past three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the secrecy of India’s space ecosystem, Union minister Jitendra Singh said

Jitendra Singh, the Union minister of state for science and technology and earth science, and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit a stall during the inauguration of a mega expo during the 8th India International Science Festival, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI)
Jitendra Singh, the Union minister of state for science and technology and earth science, and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit a stall during the inauguration of a mega expo during the 8th India International Science Festival, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
LGBTQ activists laud SC collegium's stand on Saurabh Kirpal's recommendation

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Fifty-year-old Kirpal, son of former Chief Justice of India B N Kirpal, will become the first openly gay judge of a constitutional court in India if the Centre accepts the Collegium's recommendation to elevate him.

Saurabh Kirpal
Saurabh Kirpal
PTI |
ISF workers clash with police in Kolkata, 17 arrested

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the Kolkata police in Esplanade area of the city after a protest turned violent, leaving at least 19 policemen injured, officers said

A policeman fires teargas shells during clashes with ISF members following their rally, in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
A policeman fires teargas shells during clashes with ISF members following their rally, in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Draft charge sheet on Walkar murder ready

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 04:09 AM IST

A mix of forensic and electronic evidence along with the testimonies of 55 people is likely to form the core of Delhi Police’s prosecution of the accused Aaftab Poonawala, according to officials who cited details from a draft charge sheet

Aaftab Poonawala (28), allegedly sawed Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. (HT Photo)
Aaftab Poonawala (28), allegedly sawed Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. (HT Photo)
ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi
Jammu industrial area hit by car bombs, 9 hurt

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Two blasts, about 20 minutes apart, rocked the Narwal industrial area of Jammu on Saturday, leaving at least nine people with splinter injuries

HT Image
HT Image
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Govt suspends all WFI work ahead of today's AGM

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 05:29 AM IST

The Wrestling Federation of India is scheduled to hold an extraordinary annual general meeting in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday where its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is preparing to address members regarding the unprecedented protest by the country’s top wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of “sexual harassment and mental torture” against him.

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur along with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Babita Phogat addresses a joint press conference regarding the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made, at his residence, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur along with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Babita Phogat addresses a joint press conference regarding the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made, at his residence, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
ByAvishek Roy, Sharad Deep, New Delhi/gonda
Faced with alliance conundrum, BJP eyes a revamp in 3 states

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 04:29 AM IST

Although the BJP has ties with other political outfits in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the leadership is concerned that the alliances are not formidable enough to take on the opposition, people aware of the matter said.

BJP looks to revamp its organisation in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to expand its reach and improve its electoral tally without having to rely on allies, according to people aware of the matter (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
BJP looks to revamp its organisation in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to expand its reach and improve its electoral tally without having to rely on allies, according to people aware of the matter (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
BJP leaders meet Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar political circles abuzz

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 04:37 AM IST

Three BJP leaders from the state met Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha in New Delhi, sparking speculations about his possible switch to the saffron party.

Janta Dal (United) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha is currently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi for routine check-up. (PTI)
Janta Dal (United) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha is currently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi for routine check-up. (PTI)
ByVijay Swaroop
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:30 PM IST

The documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation is critical of the role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat when sectarian violence claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people — mostly Muslims —after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was burned allegedly by a Muslim mob.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
ED arrests TMC youth wing leader in West Bengal school recruitment scam

Updated on Jan 21, 2023 11:29 PM IST

Kuntal Ghosh, one of the secretaries of the TMC’s youth wing, was arrested after being questioned for hours by ED sleuths, who also conducted a search at his two flats in a residential society at Chinar Park

ED produces TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh at Bankshall Court in connection with a teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)
ED produces TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh at Bankshall Court in connection with a teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Congress to conduct door-to-door drive with eye on 2024 polls

Updated on Jan 21, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The Congress released a political “charge sheet,” a page of allegations against the central government

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal address a press conference on a campaign launch 'Hath Se Hath Jodo', at party headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Shrikant Singh)
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal address a press conference on a campaign launch 'Hath Se Hath Jodo', at party headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Shrikant Singh)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Days after V-P's criticism, CJI hails 'basic structure' verdict

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 04:55 AM IST

Delivering the 18th Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture organised by the Bombay Bar Association, CJI DY Chandrachud asserted that the judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case aids in keeping the soul of the Constitution intact even as judges interpret the text of the Constitution with the changing times.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday termed the verdict a “groundbreaking” judgment that guides the judges like a “North Star” in interpreting and implementing the Constitution. (ANI Pic Service)
Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday termed the verdict a “groundbreaking” judgment that guides the judges like a “North Star” in interpreting and implementing the Constitution. (ANI Pic Service)
ByUtkarsh Anand
India first nation to assure IMF of efforts to aid Lanka recovery

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:26 PM IST

While China is expected to hand over its letter of support to IMF on Sunday, New Delhi handed over its support letter to IMF on January 16

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe with external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Colombo on January 20. (AP)
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe with external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Colombo on January 20. (AP)
ByShishir Gupta
