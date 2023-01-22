Home / Sports / Hockey / India Vs New Zealand Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: Heartbreak for IND, eliminated after losing to NZ in sudden death

  • Jan 22, 2023 09:13 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: NEW ZEALAND ELIMINATE INDIA!

    New Zealand win 5-4 at sudden death after the match ended in a 3-3 draw in normal time! GOOD SHOWING BUT A SAD END TO THE HOME SIDE'S CAMPAIGN!

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:57 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup Sukhjeet converts and then Sam misses!

    Sukhjeet scored to bring the game back for India, followed by Sam Hiha missing!

    IND 3-3 NZ | PENALTIES

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:56 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: BOTH SHAMSHER AND LANE MISS!

    Shamsher is there now but its saved by Hayward and then Lane also drags his shot into Sreejesh's body!

    IND 2-3 NZ | PENALTIES

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:55 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Abhishek misses and then Hayward makes it 2-3!

    Abhishek misses and then Hayden dribbles into the goal to score!

    IND 2-3 NZ | PENALTIES

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:53 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023:RAJ SCORES AND THEN NZ EQUALISE!

    It is Raj Kumar's turn now and he calmly goes to Hayward and pushes it to his left! GOAL! BUT THEN NZ EQUALISE!

    IND 2-2 NZ | PENALTIES

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:52 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: FOUL BY SREEJESH! RUSSELL CONVERTS!

    Sreejesh fouls Woods and then Russell scores from the stroke!

    IND 1-1 NZ | PENALTIES

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:51 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARMANPREET SCORES!

    Harmanpreet scores India's first penalty with ease!

    IND 1-0 NZ | PENALTIES

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 4 ends and it means shootout!

    The fourth quarter ends and it is 3-3 which means shootout! WHAT AN EPIC MATCH!

    IND 3-3 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:37 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARMANPREEEEET!!! OH THAT WAS CLOSE!

    A penalty corner for India and Harmanpreet drives his effort to the bottom right corner but it gets deflected out!

    IND 3-3 NZ | 55' Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:32 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: GOALLL! NZ EQUALISE!!!

    Russel makes a mess of his flick before its again sent back to the goalmouth area and Findlay smacks it to the far post, to get it past Pathak for a brilliant equaliser!

    IND 3-3 NZ | 52' Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:26 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The final quarter begins!

    The fourth quarter begins with the game at 3-2 and New Zealand will be seeking their equaliser!

    IND 3-2 NZ | Q4

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Third Quarter is over!

    The third quarter is over with the game set at 3-2 and going for a nervy final quarter!

    IND 3-2 NZ | Q3

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:23 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: KANE RUSSELL SCORES! GAME ON!

    New Zealand get their first penalty corner of the evening and Russell hammers it to the left of Sreejesh with power! GOAL!

    IND 3-2 NZ | 44' Q3

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:17 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: VARUN KUMAR SCORESSSS TO MAKE IT 3-1!

    India get a penalty corner after having missed one! Varun converts it with such power and grit, that it flies low to the bottom left corner!

    IND 3-1 NZ | 41' Q3

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:13 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: DOUBLE SAVE BY NZ GOALKEEPER!

    Penalty corner for India! Rohidas's shot deflects off the foot of a New Zealand player. Harmanpreet takes it and its saved low to the by the goalkeeper to his right then he stops the rebound!

    IND 2-1 NZ | 40' Q3

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 3 begins!

    The third quarter begins and India lead 2-1 vs New Zealand!

    IND 2-1 NZ | Q3

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:53 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HALFTIME!

    The second quarter is over with India leading 2-1 as Lane scored the crucial goal for New Zealand in the dying embers. HALFTIME!

    IND 2-1 NZ | HT

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:52 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: A GOAL FOR NZ!

    New Zealand find a goal as Child leads the attack and Lane simply needs to tap it for a goal!

    IND 2-1 NZ | 28' Q2

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:48 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: SUKHJEET MAKES IT 2-0!

    ANOTHER GOAL! 2-0! A good effort off the penalty corner by Harmanpreet and it is saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound gets deflected in by Sukhjeet!

    IND 2-0 NZ | 25' Q2

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:44 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The referral goes to NZ's side!

    A good referral as New Zealand are succesful in getting Nilakanta's goal adjudged as a stick-check!

    IND 1-0 NZ | 23' Q2

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:34 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: LALIT SCORES!

    Fantastic run by Akashdeep as he surges towards the centre line and then puts in a long ball for Abhishek, who passes it to Lalit, who converts it brilliant to give India the lead!

    IND 1-0 NZ | 18' Q2

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:31 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 2 begins!

    The second quarter begins and India will be aiming to get going right from the get-go against New Zealand!

    IND 0-0 NZ | Q2

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:28 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 1 over!

    Quarter 1 is over and the game is 0-0! Both sides tried to gain momentum but didn't pose much threat except for Harmanpreet, who came close in the dying seconds!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 12', Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:27 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARMANPREET SINGH!!! MISS!

    India get a penalty corner after Raj Kumar gets fouled by Russell. Harmanpreet connects but Child directs it away with his stick on the far post for excellent defending!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 12', Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:22 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Green card for Manpreet Singh!

    Manpreet receives a green card now and 10 vs 10 now!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 9', Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:21 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Green card for Nic Woods

    NZ captain Nic Woods gets a green card for a push on Abhishek. Two miute suspension and NZ down to ten men!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 7', Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:19 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: LALIT UPADHYAY COMES CLOSE!

    Good play by the Indian midfield but Lalit fails to control his touch and doesn't convert his chance! MISS!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 6', Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both teams eye early goal!

    Both teams are trying to build some possession but failing to do. It has been a midfield battle until now!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 4', Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The action begins!

    New Zealand get the first quarter underway against India in this crossover match!

    IND 0-0 NZ | Q1

  • Jan 22, 2023 07:06 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both teams line up for their respective national anthems!

    Both teams are out for their respective national anthems!

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:52 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both sides are in their warm-up!

    Both sides are in their warm-up sessions and will be looking to be fully-fit for the do-or-die game!

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Playing XIs

    India- Harmanpreet (C), Sreejesh (GK), Surender, Manpreet, Mandeep, Shamsher, Varun, Raj Kumar, Rohidas, Vivek Sagar, Sukhjeet

    New Zealand- Woods (C), Dixon (GK), Lett, Child, Kingstone, Lane, Sarikaya, Russell, Tarrant, Findlay, Phillips

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia vs Spain - LIVE UPDATE

    Spain have done it! The match ended as a 2-2 draw and then they sealed a win in the shootout!

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:28 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both sides in World Cup

    They have faced each other six times in the World Cup, with India winning four times and New Zealand ending with two victories!

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:20 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Not topping pool not a disappointment', says Shamsher Singh

    India's Shamsher ahead of the match hailed his side's team effort in the tournament. "Not topping the pool is not a disappointment. The team has put in a good effort. We just need to work on our finishing and we were playing to top the pool but again we need to work on our finishing", he said.

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:11 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Last five meetings

    In their last five meetings, India have won four times and New Zealand came out on top once.

  • Jan 22, 2023 06:00 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India lacking goals

    India have been lacking goals in the tournament, scoring only six, but have also conceded only two in three games so far!

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: 'NZ have nothing to lose', says Graham Reid

    Ahead of the crossover match, India head coach Reid said, "New Zealand have nothing to lose and the pressure is on us but I back our boys to do well. It is an important match for us. We need to convert our 50-50 chances. First five minutes are very important."

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India in WC

    India began their campaign with a 2-0 win vs Spain in Pool D, followed by a 0-0 draw vs England. In their final Pool D fixture, they sealed a 4-2 win vs Wales.

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia vs Spain - LIVE UPDATE

    It is still goalless between Spain and Malaysia with the crossover in its third quarter!

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh out of World Cup!

    India will be without key midfielder Hardik Singh, who has been ruled out for the entire tournament due to a hamstring injury. Raj Kumar Pal has been called in as his replacement. He scored in the last match between both sides.

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 44 times with India winning in 24 occasions. New Zealand have won 15 times with five ending as draws.

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:09 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia vs Spain - LIVE

    Both Malaysia and Spain are stuck at 0-0 currently with the second quarter ongoing in their crossover fixture!

  • Jan 22, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Good evening and welcome everyone!

    Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover fixture between India and New Zealand, straight from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned folks!

