India Vs New Zealand Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: Heartbreak for IND, eliminated after losing to NZ in sudden death

India vs New Zealand Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: India were eliminated by New Zealand in their crossover match of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. New Zealand clinched victory in sudden death after the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (17'), Sukhjeet Singh (24') and Varun Kumar (40') were the goalscorers for the hosts in four quarters. Meanwhile, Sam Lane (28'), Kane Russell (43') and Sean Findlay (49') registered their names in the scoresheet for New Zealand. Having won the match, New Zealand will face Belgium in the quarter-finals.

