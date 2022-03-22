Home / India News / Breaking news: No survivors found in wreckage of China plane which crashed with 132 aboard
Breaking news: No survivors found in wreckage of China plane which crashed with 132 aboard

Breaking news updates March 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 07:34 AM IST
By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 22, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    China plane crash: No survivors found

    No survivors found in wreckage of China plane that crashed with 132 aboard, reports AP, citing local media.

  • Mar 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Kerala CM vows to implement Silverline project

    Kerala govt will implement the Silverline project. There are attempts to mislead people. The project is for the future of our children...If asked privately, even the Congress leaders would also say that the project is necessary: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, on Monday

  • Mar 22, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    Among allies, India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Ukraine issue: Joe Biden

    India is an ‘exception’ among major US allies as it has been ‘somewhat shaky’ on western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine: Joe Biden, US President.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
