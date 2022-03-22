Breaking news: No survivors found in wreckage of China plane which crashed with 132 aboard

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Mar 22, 2022 07:36 AM IST
China plane crash: No survivors found
No survivors found in wreckage of China plane that crashed with 132 aboard, reports AP, citing local media.
Mar 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Kerala CM vows to implement Silverline project
Kerala govt will implement the Silverline project. There are attempts to mislead people. The project is for the future of our children...If asked privately, even the Congress leaders would also say that the project is necessary: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, on Monday
Mar 22, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Among allies, India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Ukraine issue: Joe Biden
India is an ‘exception’ among major US allies as it has been ‘somewhat shaky’ on western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine: Joe Biden, US President.
S Phangnon Konyak, the BJP candidate from Nagaland, will be the second woman to be a member of Parliament from Nagaland. The first was Rano M Shaiza, who became a Lok Sabha member in 1977 general elections
Hailing from a traditional Congress family, Mather started her political career through the Kerala Students Union. Later she worked with the Youth Congress and became its national secretary in 2016 and was elevated as the president of the Mahila Congress last year.
After a strong warning from the party state unit, Congress high command on Monday asked senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and K V Thomas not to attend the seminar conducted in connection with the 23rd CPI(M) party congress in Kannur (north Kerala) next month
Slogans of Nandigram were also heard across protest venues, referring to the large-scale violence in the West Bengal district between 2007-08, which resulted in 14 deaths and more than 100injured, and also led to the fall of the left regime in the state.
AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday appeared for the first time before an inquiry panel and in a veiled submission defended his demand for a probe into the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death