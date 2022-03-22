Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Gatherings barred in Kota, officials cite movie screening, festive season
jaipur news

Gatherings barred in Kota, officials cite movie screening, festive season

In an order issued on Monday, the Kota district magistrate said assembly of crowds, demonstrations, protests, processions, and rallies will not be allowed
A poster of Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. (REUTERS)
A poster of Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: Authorities in Rajasthan’s Kota have barred the assembly of over four people under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 from March 22 to April 21 to maintain law and order amid the screening of The Kashmir Files movie and during religious festivals over this period.

In an order issued on Monday, the Kota district magistrate said assembly of crowds, demonstrations, protests, processions, and rallies will not be allowed. It added the assembly of people will be barred during Cheti Chand, Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday, Vaishaki, and Jumuatul-Wida festivals. Demonstrations, protests, processions, and marches will not be allowed either.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s when the insurgency began in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the movie while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have exempted it from taxes.

Shiv Sena has accused the BJP of using the film to win assembly elections in states such as Gujarat, and Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out