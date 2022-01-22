Breaking News: EC to take call today on whether to extend ban on election rally

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Chirag's party writes to Bihar guv for president's rule to prevent hooch tragedy
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said the party has written to Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan to recommend the president’s rule in the state to prevent deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Read More
Jan 22, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Political rallies in UP: ECI to take a decision today
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the Covid situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to take a decision over the ban imposed on political rallies, road shows and padyatras in view of the Covid surge. Read More
Ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said in a statement that the DGGI for Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level.
In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the post-Independence education policy, which he said was heavily influenced by the west, asserting that it turned selfless children into selfish individuals
Soon after the mishap in Odisha’s Sambalpur, heavy machinery was pressed into service to remove the collapsed boundary wall of the company. Workers were trying to stop the flow of water and repair the wall.
While the accused was arrested, the principal of the school (established under the Union ministry of tribal affairs) where the girl studied, and the hostel warden were also held for failing to report the crime.
On January 19, Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor listed the matter on April 26. In his complaint, Chadha has claimed that Jain has made intentional and deliberate imputations against him on various social media platforms, leveling false and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and deceit against him.