Breaking News: EC to take call today on whether to extend ban on election rally

  Breaking News updates January 22, 2022:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST
hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  Jan 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Chirag's party writes to Bihar guv for president's rule to prevent hooch tragedy

    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said the party has written to Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan to recommend the president’s rule in the state to prevent deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Read More 

  • Jan 22, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Political rallies in UP: ECI to take a decision today

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the Covid situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to take a decision over the ban imposed on political rallies, road shows and padyatras in view of the Covid surge. Read More

PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts today

  • The interaction is called to review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced by the local officials, according to the release.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:07 AM IST
hindustantimes.com
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Chirag's party writes to Bihar guv for president's rule to prevent hooch tragedy

  • Bihar, a state with stringent prohibition law against the sale and consumption of alcohol, frequently witnesses deaths resulting from the consumption of illicit liquor.
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan consoles a relative of a person killed in hooch tragedy. (PTI)
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan consoles a relative of a person killed in hooch tragedy. (PTI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 06:28 AM IST
hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Amit Shah to release district-level Good Governance Index for J&K today

  • Ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said in a statement that the DGGI for Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level.
Union home minister Amit Shah with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and MoS for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Union home minister Amit Shah with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and MoS for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:43 AM IST
hindustantimes.com
Covid vaccination, precaution shots to be delayed by 3 months post recovery

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.
The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose is based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.(AFP)
The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose is based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.(AFP)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:17 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
BJP alleges conversion bid after TN girl dies by suicide

A purported video of the girl has gone viral in which she indicated that she might have been harassed by the hostel staff because her parents refused to convert her.
According to the FIR, the warden allegedly forced the student to clean the hostel rooms.(Representational image)
According to the FIR, the warden allegedly forced the student to clean the hostel rooms.(Representational image)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 04:15 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
SC tells Supertech to refund Emerald Court homebuyers

Close to 18 homebuyers filed contempt petitions in the Supreme Court alleging inaction by the real estate developer that had to refund the payments made by buyers, along with 12% interest.
The towers were declared illegal and ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court on August 28 last year.(HT File Photo)
The towers were declared illegal and ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court on August 28 last year.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 03:26 AM IST
Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘You are serving her cause’: Supreme Court’s advice on plea against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut case: The Supreme Court bench asked Mumbai-based lawyer to seek remedy under criminal law, and indicated its reluctance to use its powers under Article 32 of the Constitution.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut: Mumbai-based lawyer Sardar Charanjit Singh Chanderpal told the Supreme Court that she sought to portray Sikhs as "Khalistanis" for taking part in the stir against the now-repealed farm laws. (ANI)
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut: Mumbai-based lawyer Sardar Charanjit Singh Chanderpal told the Supreme Court that she sought to portray Sikhs as “Khalistanis” for taking part in the stir against the now-repealed farm laws. (ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:23 AM IST
Abraham Thomas
9 Silger protesters on way to Raipur placed in isolation after 4 test +ve: Cops

Police said that nine Silger protestors were brought to record their statements for violating Covid orms and four of them were subsequently found to be Covid-19 positive.
The Chhattisgarh Police said nine people belonging to one group of protesters were brought for recording their statement, and four of them tested Covid positive.
The Chhattisgarh Police said nine people belonging to one group of protesters were brought for recording their statement, and four of them tested Covid positive.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Ritesh Mishra
‘One Modi cannot change a country, need more icons like him’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the post-Independence education policy, which he said was heavily influenced by the west, asserting that it turned selfless children into selfish individuals
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showered praises on PM Narendra Modi in his address to students of Assam University in Silchar at an event to mark its 29th foundation day. (HT Photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showered praises on PM Narendra Modi in his address to students of Assam University in Silchar at an event to mark its 29th foundation day. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Farmland in Odisha’s Sambalpur contaminated by breach in slurry pond

Soon after the mishap in Odisha’s Sambalpur, heavy machinery was pressed into service to remove the collapsed boundary wall of the company. Workers were trying to stop the flow of water and repair the wall.
A company official said the iron slurry generated from beneficiation plant is pumped to the pond from where further disposal and waste recovery is carried out. (Sourced)
A company official said the iron slurry generated from beneficiation plant is pumped to the pond from where further disposal and waste recovery is carried out. (Sourced)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Pregnant rape victim dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

While the accused was arrested, the principal of the school (established under the Union ministry of tribal affairs) where the girl studied, and the hostel warden were also held for failing to report the crime.
On the basis of the girl's statement, her neigbour, the school headmaster and the warden were arrested.(Getty Images | Representational Image)
On the basis of the girl’s statement, her neigbour, the school headmaster and the warden were arrested.(Getty Images | Representational Image)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 04:07 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Chennai
Goa elections: PWD minister steps down, to contest as independent

Goa minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar on Friday resigned from the state cabinet after he was dropped from the BJP’s list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
BJP chief JP Nadda flags off 'Sankalp Rath Yatra' in Panaji on December 22. On Friday, PWD minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar on Friday resigned from the state cabinet after he was dropped from the BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. (PTI)
BJP chief JP Nadda flags off 'Sankalp Rath Yatra' in Panaji on December 22. On Friday, PWD minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar on Friday resigned from the state cabinet after he was dropped from the BJP’s list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. (PTI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Gerard D'Souza, Panaji
In letter to PM Modi on IAS cadre rule change, Ashok Gehlot quotes Sardar Patel

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday registered the opposition of the two Congress-ruled states to proposed changes in IAS cadre rule
Rajasthanchief minister Ashok Gehlot quoted Sardar Patel in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the proposed changes in central deputation rules for the IAS and the other two All India Services, IPS and IFoS. (HT File Photo/Himanshu Vyas)
Rajasthanchief minister Ashok Gehlot quoted Sardar Patel in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the proposed changes in central deputation rules for the IAS and the other two All India Services, IPS and IFoS. (HT File Photo/Himanshu Vyas)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Sachin Saini
Delhi court takes note of Raghav Chadha’s defamation complaint

On January 19, Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor listed the matter on April 26. In his complaint, Chadha has claimed that Jain has made intentional and deliberate imputations against him on various social media platforms, leveling false and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and deceit against him.
In his complaint, AAP leader Raghav Chadha has claimed that Patiala resident Saurabh Jain has made intentional and deliberate imputations against him on various social media platforms. (ANI)
In his complaint, AAP leader Raghav Chadha has claimed that Patiala resident Saurabh Jain has made intentional and deliberate imputations against him on various social media platforms. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 04:21 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
