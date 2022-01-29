Live
Breaking news: UK PM to visit Europe next week to discuss Ukraine crisis
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 29, 2022 07:32 AM IST
UK PM to visit Europe next week to discuss Ukraine crisis
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Europe next week to discuss the escalating tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, news agency Sputnik reported on Saturday.
Jan 29, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till Feb 4 in view of Covid-19
The Gujarat government has extended the ongoing night curfew in the state's 27 cities till February 4 because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
Jan 29, 2022 06:26 AM IST
UNSC should try to avoid civil war on Myanmar, says China
China's United Nations ambassador said that the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC's) primary goal in Myanmar should be to avoid more violence and a civil war.
These five states include Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 07:26 AM IST
During the curfew, shopping complexes, salons, beauty parlours, marketing yards etc are allowed to operate till 10pm. Home delivery from hotels and restaurants is allowed 24X7.
Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till February 4. (PTI file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
, New Delhi
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 07:32 AM IST
The round, which began on January 13, ended after covering 26 areas such as trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property, barriers to trade, small and medium enterprises, geographical indicators and digital.
PM Narendra Modi (right) with his British counterpart Boris Johnson (Image used only for representation)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government is in a better position to assess who all can be spared for central deputation, keeping their professional as well as personal requirements in mind
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has opposed the change in IAS rules on central deputation (ANI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 03:05 AM IST
Bhaiyyu Maharaj suicide: Palak Pauranik, who was on his staff at his sprawling ashram in Indore, was blackmailing the spiritual leader and threatened to file rape charges if he didn’t comply with her demands.
Self-styled spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj aka Udaysinh Deshmukh died by suicide on June 12, 2018.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:46 AM IST
The prosecutor said that the person who was behind the 9/11 attack never visited the US and the conspiracy meeting took place in Malaysia, claiming that Khalid and others met at another place and discussed the protests.
Former JNU student Umar Khalid (PTI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:15 AM IST
The BSP, with assets of
₹698.33 crore, is a distant second, followed by the Congress with ₹588.16 crore.
The BJP has declared 69% or
₹4,847.78 crore of the total ₹6,988.57 crore of assets declared by seven national political parties for 2019-20, according to an ADR report.
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 07:17 AM IST
India’s statement comes against the backdrop of Russia amassing some 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, prompting US President Joe Biden to warn there is a “distinct possibility” of an invasion next month
A Ukrainian service member fires a next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW) supplied by Britain during drills at Ukraine's International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, on January 28 (Ukrainian Defence Ministry via REUTERS)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said Singhdeo had a long-running feud with his mother as she controlled all the monetary and property transactions of their family.
On Wednesday morning, Paresh Kumari Devi, the 75-year-old granddaughter-in-law of the erstwhile King of Kanika, Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo, was allegedly killed by her 57-year-old son Subhendra Narayan Bhanjadeo at their home in Srivihar Colony in Bidanasi area of Cuttack town.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty , Bhubaneswar
The Congress’s parliamentary strategy group, which met on Friday, also decided to highlight “people’s issues”, including price rise, jobs and the economic situation, in the budget debates.
Congress’s president Sonia Gandhi sought opinion from all participants on picking issues. She also said that leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will coordinate with other like-minded parties. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 04:30 AM IST
The development comes at a time when ties between the two countries are at an all-time low, with trade and most forms of travel suspended since a terror attack at Pulwama in 2019 brought the two countries close to war.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (ANI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:05 AM IST
A passenger train was set on fire and another was pelted with stones in Bihar on Republic Day as students took to streets against the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021.
In Patna, agitators allegedly burnt tyres and disrupted traffic movement on the busy Ashok Rajpath, said an official on the condition of anonymity. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents , Patna
There are other factors to consider as well. NeoCoV is not a new coronavirus, and it – along with Mers – belongs to a distinctly different genera (a type of subclassification) of coronaviruses known as merbecovirus.
One of the most key factors to remember is that the Chinese scientists themselves find that the NeoCoV does not infect human ACE2 at present, which means it cannot infect humans yet. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 04:40 AM IST
The trials for the adenovirus vectored vaccine, to be used as a spray to the nose, will be conducted at nine sites across the country with almost 900 participants in all.
The phase 3 trials will be conducted as randomised open label multi-center study to compare immunogenicity and safety of BBV154 with Covaxin. (File/Representative use)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 11:49 PM IST