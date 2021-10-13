Home / India News / Breaking news: California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Breaking news: California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned

Updated on Oct 13, 2021 06:15 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

    Two US Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

  • Oct 13, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 to open from today

    Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from T-1 from Wednesday.

  • Oct 13, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch GatiShakti master plan for modal connectivity today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan on Wednesday for multi-modal connectivity.

  • Oct 13, 2021 05:02 AM IST

Drugs case: Aryan Khan's bail plea to be heard by special NDPS court today

Aryan Khan's bail plea was earlier on October 8 rejected by a magistrate's court on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. The bail plea insisted that “no incriminating contraband drugs or any other material” were recovered from his personal possession.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi to launch GatiShakti master plan for modal connectivity today

  • The PMO further said that steps have also been taken to address other issues such as a time-taking approval process and multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc. It asserted that in the last seven years, the government has ensured unprecedented focus on infrastructure through a holistic outlook.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 06:15 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lakhimpur: Farmers, politicians pay homage to deceased protesters, journalist 

The ‘antim ardas’ for the four deceased farmers, Daljeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh of Bahraich district, Nachhattar Singh of Dhaurahra (Lakhimpur) and Lovepreet Singh of Pallia (Lakhimpur) and journalist Raman Kashyap of Nighasan (Lakhimpur) was held amidst heavy police presence.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By Chandan Kumar, Hindustan Times, Lakhimpur Kheri/lucknow
