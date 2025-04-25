British MP unmasks Pakistan: 'Their govt, military condoned Pahalgam attack'

The deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people was condemned in the UK Parliament on Thursday. Bob Blackman, a member of the Conservative Party, condemned the “deliberate targeting of Hindu pilgrims” and highlighted the role of the Pakistani military and government while condoning the attack. He said, “The sad reality is that the terrorist group thought to be responsible for this, Lashkar-e-Taiba, is a Pakistani organization that deliberately targets innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir.” Bob Blackman, a member of the Conservative Party condemning Pahalgam violence in British Parliament.(X/@BobBlackman)

He also pointed out the Indian government’s security measures in response to the attack, including revoking visas, closing borders, expelling officials from Pakistan, and most importantly, suspending the Indus Water Treaty. He stated that this was an important issue on which the UK Foreign Secretary should make a statement to the House, as it could potentially escalate into a serious situation between India and Pakistan.

Representing the opposition at the vigil scheduled to take place outside the Indian High Commission, he stressed the importance of offering reassurance and support to the Government of India, ensuring that the terrorists are apprehended and those responsible for supporting them are brought to justice.

He also urged the Pakistani government and military to condemn the attacks, stating, “So I'm sure the Leader will join with me in condemning these terrorist atrocities and also making sure that people who visit Jammu and Kashmir are kept safe and do not have to suffer such incidents again.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Powell, Leader of the House of Commons, also supported his stance, stating, “This country always stands shoulder to shoulder with other countries — in this case, India — who suffer these horrific terrorist attacks, which are cowardly acts and acts that we resolutely condemn.”

She added that, as he mentioned, those conversations are ongoing to provide support where possible. “And if any British nationals are affected, we will also provide support to them as well,” she said.

Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam was the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

In his first response since the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bihar, asserted that the perpetrators would face consequences “beyond their imagination.”