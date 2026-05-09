BS Yediyurappa says ‘no retirement,’ vows to continue working for BJP till ‘last breath’

BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa on Saturday declared that there was no question of his retirement from public life and said he would continue working for the party in Karnataka and the nation as long as he had the strength. BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa on declared he won't retire from public life. (PTI)

Addressing a large gathering at his 'Abhimanotsava' event in Chitradurga (a felicitation marking his 50 years in politics), Yediyurappa described the occasion as a celebration of "five decades of shared struggle" with the people of Karnataka and BJP workers.

He credited farmers, party cadre, and the public for his political rise from Shikaripura to the CM's office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew down from Kolkata to Chitradurga to attend the event.

Shah said that Yediyurappa proved that those who declared that BJP will never form govt in South India, wrong.

Not retiring ‘till last breath’: Yediyurappa "I say again and again that till my final breath, there is no question of retirement. The word 'retirement' does not exist for me. As long as God gives me strength, I will continue working honestly for the organisation, the party, the state, and the nation," Yediyurappa said.

The senior BJP leader said the event was not about honouring an individual but about recognising a collective political and social journey spanning 50 years.

"This is not a celebration of an individual. It is a celebration of five decades of our shared journey, of struggles faced together, victories earned together, and endurance shown together with the people of Karnataka," he said.

Yediyurappa praised PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that India has achieved a new global stature under their leadership.

Referring to recent political developments in West Bengal, he claimed that free and fair elections had not taken place there for decades and described the BJP's electoral gains in the state as a "victory for India".

"Conducting such a successful election in West Bengal is not merely a victory of democracy, but a victory of India itself. The combined strength of Modi and Shah has thrilled crores of Indians," he said.

Calling Shah a leader working alongside Modi to strengthen the nation, Yediyurappa said the home minister's presence in Chitradurga, despite political engagements elsewhere, reflected his commitment to Karnataka and the BJP cadre.

"Today, Amit Shah ji has not come merely to congratulate me at this 'Abhimanotsava'. He has come to send a message that this country is secure, and that we will deal firmly with every internal and external challenge facing the nation," he said.

Yediyurappa used the occasion to recount his political journey, from imprisonment during the Emergency to grassroots mobilisation for farmers and the BJP's rise in Karnataka.

He said he had entered public life as an ordinary man without privilege and had built his career through struggles representing the hardships of common people.

"Your Yediyurappa did not enter public life carrying a silver spoon. As an ordinary man among ordinary people, through unexpected turns in life, I dedicated myself to serving the people of this state," he said.

The senior BJP leader also reiterated his ideological roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said he was proud to have been shaped by its values.

"I proudly say that I am an RSS worker, shaped by the guidance and values imparted by the RSS," he said.

Yediyurappa said Modi should continue leading the country for at least another decade and added that Amit Shah should continue in his role in nation-building and internal security.

"This sends us a message that if our people are to rise to greater heights, PM Modi must continue leading this country for at least another ten years," he said.

Yediyurappa also assured Shah that Karnataka's people stood united behind the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and pledged to travel across the state to mobilise public support for the BJP and the Centre's developmental agenda.

"I will travel the length and breadth of Karnataka, connect with the people, and seek their blessings for strengthening the nation," he said.