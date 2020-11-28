e-paper
Home / India News / BSF and Bangladesh border guards agree to resolve pending issues, strengthen ties

BSF and Bangladesh border guards agree to resolve pending issues, strengthen ties

BSF IG Sushanta Kumar Nath said various ideas were discussed with the BSF during the two day conference.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 08:05 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
BSF and BGB have decided a joint pre-emptive crackdown on border crimes identified by the two sides during their meeting.
BSF and BGB have decided a joint pre-emptive crackdown on border crimes identified by the two sides during their meeting. (PTI Photo)
         

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) have agreed to initiate pre-emptive measures to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Indo-Bangla international border by acting against cross border crimes among others.

“Various ideas and concepts related to border issues were discussed. We have decided to act against the cross-border crimes and agreed to solve all the pending issues and strengthen the friendship bond between the two countries,” said BSF IG Sushanta Kumar Nath on Friday at BSF headquarters at Shalbagan, not far from Agartala.

Both the BSF and BGB discussed trans-border crimes and preventive measures, construction of a single row fence along the Indo-Bangla international border during a two days long Inspector General-level border coordination conference that began on November 25.

Tripura shares 856 kilometres long border with Bangladesh and some parts of it are yet to be fenced.

“We have agreed to maintain vigilance in the vulnerable areas and act to curtail border crimes including human trafficking, smuggling etc. The outcomes of the conference will further make our bond strong,” said BGB additional director general Khondoker Farid Hassan.

