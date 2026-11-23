A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan went missing while chasing suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district after he and a colleague jumped into the Barak river, police said on Monday.

According to police, constable (GD) K Venu, posted at Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Katigorah, went missing after he and head constable Jitendra Yadav jumped into the river to intercept suspected smugglers during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Yadav managed to swim back to safety. (HT Sourced Photo) more less

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According to police, constable (GD) K Venu, posted at Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Katigorah, went missing after he and head constable Jitendra Yadav jumped into the river to intercept suspected smugglers during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Yadav managed to swim back to safety.

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Cachar superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das said the BSF company commander informed the police about the incident in the early hours of Monday.

According to information shared by the commander, the force had received intelligence inputs about four to five unidentified persons suspected of attempting to smuggle cattle through the Harinagar border area.

The two personnel moved to intercept the suspected smugglers, who allegedly jumped into the river when challenged. Both jawans followed them into the water, but while Yadav managed to return to the riverbank, Venu went missing.

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{{^usCountry}} “Subsequently, HC Jitendra Yadav managed to come out safely, whereas Ct. (GD) K. Venu went missing,” Das said, recounting the information received from the BSF commander. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Subsequently, HC Jitendra Yadav managed to come out safely, whereas Ct. (GD) K. Venu went missing,” Das said, recounting the information received from the BSF commander. {{/usCountry}}

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Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with river police, launched a search operation to trace Venu. However, he remained untraced till the filing of this report.

A senior BSF official told HT on Monday afternoon that the force was aware of the matter and necessary steps were being taken.

Locals claimed that unknown individuals from Bangladesh had abducted the jawan, adding that this was not the first such incident. However, BSF officials refused to comment on the claim.

Also Read:BSF jawan, who crossed into Bangladesh, was chasing infiltrators

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In January this year, an Indian farmer was allegedly abducted by a group of Bangladeshis from the zero point along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district. Sixty-five-year-old Ranjit Das returned after nearly 12 hours following talks between authorities on both sides.

On November 17, a BSF jawan inadvertently crossed into Bangladesh through an unfenced stretch of the border in Meghalaya, opposite Sylhet district, while carrying his service weapon and communication equipment.

The personnel was allegedly detained by the BGB, with videos subsequently circulating on social media showing him surrounded and escorted by Bangladeshi border personnel and locals, including footage of him being taken away on a motorcycle.

Following communication between the two border forces and a flag meeting, the jawan and his service rifle were handed back to India.