BSF showcases weapons used against Pakistan posts during Operation Sindoor | Watch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday showcased the weapons used during Operation Sindoor, including the Anti-Material Rifle and the Automatic Grenade Launcher System, demonstrating their firing capabilities. Officials explained how these weapons played a crucial role in the operation and were effective in destroying enemy posts across the border. Border Security Force displays Anti-Material Rifle 'Vidhwansak' used in Operation Sindoor to target Pakistani posts across the border.(ANI)

The demonstration was held during a weapon exhibition at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu.

Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7, was India's retaliatory strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

In response, Pakistan attempted counterattacks on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10, to which India gave a strong and firm reply.

Here's everything on display

Anti-Material Rifle ‘Vidhwansak’: The BSF showcased the 'Vidhwansak' Anti-Material Rifle, highlighting its role in striking Pakistani towers and bunkers during Operation Sindoor. A BSF personnel told ANI, “This is an Anti-Material Rifle 'Vidhwansak'. Its range is 1300 meters and 1800 meters. This weapon destroyed the enemy towers and bunkers during Operation Sindoor.” Automatic Grenade Launcher System: A live demonstration was held of the Automatic Grenade Launcher System, credited with destroying enemy hideouts, posts, and bulletproof vehicles during the operation. "This Automatic Grenade System proved a very successful weapon during Operation Sindoor to destroy enemy posts, hideouts and also their bullet-proof vehicles. Its range is 1700-2100 meters. The grenade fired from it has a killing area of 10 meters. Its fire is very effective," a BSF personnel said. 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun: The BSF presented the 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun, used to shoot down drones and destroy enemy infrastructure along the border during Operation Sindoor. A BSF personnel said, “It can destroy enemy tanks, camps and drones. During Operation Sindoor, we destroyed enemy sites and forced them to abandon their BoPs.” Medium Machine Gun (MMG): The Medium Machine Gun was used effectively to neutralise Pakistani bunkers and drones, with a high rate of fire. "We destroyed Pakistani posts and drones with this Medium Machine Gun. It can fire 600-1000 rounds per minute," a BSF personnel said.

‘Pakistan cannot be trusted’

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, reaffirmed that Operation Sindoor is still underway, stating that Pakistan cannot be trusted, news agency PTI reported. He said that the BSF remains fully alert along the International Border and has not lowered its guard.

The IG raised concerns over possible infiltration attempts and stressed that the force is on the highest level of vigilance.

"We cannot let our guard down. We are maintaining the highest possible vigil along the border," Anand said at a press conference on Operation Sindoor.

He was responding to a query regarding the risk of terrorist infiltration along the IB under the cover of Pakistani shelling, and the security steps taken after Operation Sindoor.

Anand said that a strong level of operational readiness has been maintained along the border.

"There were inputs that the enemy may plan to conduct some kind of mischief, cross-border firing, or stage infiltration. We are ready and vigilant," he said.

Referring to earlier incidents, BSF officials noted that the force had foiled infiltration bids in the past, including an attempt by 40 to 50 suspected terrorists who tried to cross the border during Pakistani shelling.

Anand said the BSF had launched preemptive strikes in the Sialkot sector to stop a major infiltration attempt.

“We launched preemptive strikes and inflicted heavy losses. The adversary was forced to retreat. Their troops, Rangers, and terrorists suffered casualties,” he said.

He further mentioned that intelligence reports consistently suggest Pakistan is attempting to aid infiltration under the cover of cross-border shelling and firing.

“The enemy is reorienting its defences to deal with such situation. We foiled their designs,” he said.

On tunnel threats, the IG said that the BSF and Army are jointly monitoring the situation.

"We are keeping a close watch over every inch of land,” the IG said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)