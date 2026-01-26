Budget 2026 Live updates: Stock markets shut today for 77th Republic Day celebrations
Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Union Budget, or Annual Financial Statement that reflects the Indian government's blueprint for the fiscal year 2026-27, is set to be presented to the parliament on February 1, 2026 at 11 am. This is the first time that the union budget will be presented on a Sunday.
What is the Union Budget?
The Union budget refers to a statement presented by the central government that underlines its proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.
Presented by the finance minister of India, it is a comprehensive document that lays out the government’s policies.
The ceremony initiates the “lock in” of the proposed financial blueprint. To maintain secrecy over the documents, the North Block offices are transformed into a fortress on the day of presentation of the budget.
Where can you watch the budget?
Business enthusiasts and the general public can watch the live telecast of presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on February 1 at 11 am on the official parliament channel, Sansad TV.
The telecast will also be available on various news outlets on TV and social media platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).
Apart from this, viewers can also tune in and watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on the official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in.
The traditional Halwa ceremony
The Union finance ministry has traditionally hosted a halwa ceremony about 10 days before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament.
Budget 2026 Live: Indian stock market to remain open this Sunday
Budget 2026 Live: While markets remained shut on the first working day of the week, Indian investors will see a special trading session at the end of this week.
The Indian stock market will remain open on Sunday as the Union Budget 2026 is scheduled to be presented over the weekend this year. This year's budget will be the first in history to be presented on a Sunday.
Budget 2026 Live: BSE and NSE to remain closed today for Republic day
Budget 2026 Live: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Indian stock markets, that is the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe a holiday today.
Apart from the equities, the Indian currency markets will also remain shut for the day, aligning with its holiday schedule.
Trading in the commodity derivatives segment will be conducted during the evening session, as per the exchange schedule, providing limited market activity despite the national holiday, reported news agency ANI.