Budget 2026 Live updates: Stock markets shut today for 77th Republic Day celebrations

What is the Union Budget?

The Union budget refers to a statement presented by the central government that underlines its proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.

Presented by the finance minister of India, it is a comprehensive document that lays out the government’s policies.

The ceremony initiates the “lock in” of the proposed financial blueprint. To maintain secrecy over the documents, the North Block offices are transformed into a fortress on the day of presentation of the budget.

Where can you watch the budget?

Business enthusiasts and the general public can watch the live telecast of presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on February 1 at 11 am on the official parliament channel, Sansad TV.

The telecast will also be available on various news outlets on TV and social media platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from this, viewers can also tune in and watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on the official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The traditional Halwa ceremony

The Union finance ministry has traditionally hosted a halwa ceremony about 10 days before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament.