Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes: PM Modi clears north corridor of bullet train project

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the north corridor of the bullet train project, which will connect several major cities across northern and eastern India.
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The proposed route will link Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri before extending to Guwahati, said Vaishnaw. He added that the project was expected to significantly reduce travel time between these cities, news agency PTI reported.
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The minister said the bullet train initiative would create opportunities for young people, middle-income groups and artisans working in small-scale industries. He also highlighted the government's focus on using domestic expertise and technology for its construction.
Bullet train project to be fully 'Make in India'
Vaishnaw said the construction work, including the development of pillars and girders, would be undertaken using Indian capabilities.
"The construction is progressing rapidly. It will be fully 'Make in India', built by the youth and welders of India," he said.
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He made the announcement ahead of flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi.
Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes
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He made the announcement ahead of flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi.
Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes
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Providing details of the proposed travel times, Vaishnaw said passengers would be able to travel from Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour and 45 minutes, while the journey between Delhi and Agra would take 59 minutes.
The Delhi-Lucknow journey is expected to take 2 hours and 12 minutes. Travel between Lucknow and Varanasi would take 1 hour and 21 minutes, while the journey from Varanasi to Delhi would be completed in 3 hours and 35 minutes.
Speaking about the project's potential impact, Vaishnaw said, "The prime minister has approved the north corridor of the bullet train, which will change the lives of many. The vision for the bullet train shared by the prime minister will greatly benefit the youth, the middle-income group, and artisans in small-scale industries. People will remember Prime Minister Modi for the next 100 years for this initiative."
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.
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Home/India News/Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes: PM Modi clears north corridor of bullet train project
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