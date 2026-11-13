‘Bus was overspeeding, violated restrictions near park’: Official on Assam accident that killed 26

Overspeeding and a possible loss of control by the driver are suspected to have caused a fatal road accident in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday afternoon, in which at least 26 people were killed. The minibus, carrying more than 35 passengers, including school students, was allegedly travelling at high speed and violating restrictions imposed near the park before it collided head-on with a container truck.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Golaghat Swapaneel Deka confirmed that at least 23 people had died in the accident. (HT photo/Special Arrangement)

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“The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck,” an official told news agency PTI.

Assam bus accident: 23 killed in Golaghat

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The collision took place at around 2.30 pm when the passenger vehicle was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon and crashed into the goods-carrying vehicle, police said.

Deep Dive What caused the fatal bus-truck accident in Assam’s Golaghat district? Officials suspect the minibus was travelling at high speed, violating restrictions near the park, and that its driver lost control before colliding head-on with a container truck. Police are investigating the cause. Where and when did the Golaghat bus accident happen? The collision happened at around 2:00–2:30 p.m. on Friday in Golaghat district, near Kaziranga National Park. The minibus was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. Where were injured passengers from the Assam bus crash taken? Injured passengers were taken to several hospitals, including Kohora Model Hospital. Those in critical condition were shifted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital and other facilities.

Also read | At least 23 killed, several injured in road accident in Assam’s Golaghat: Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Golaghat Swapaneel Deka confirmed that at least 23 people had died in the accident. Several others sustained critical injuries.

Injured shifted to nearby hospitals

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{{^usCountry}} The injured passengers are being taken to nearby Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition are being shifted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital. Police said the injured were also taken to several other hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured passengers are being taken to nearby Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition are being shifted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital. Police said the injured were also taken to several other hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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“The injured persons were shifted to several hospitals. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the police are investigating what led to the accident,” SSP Deka said.

Officers said that the death toll might go up, as the police and security forces are shifting the injured to hospitals.

Also Read: Two killed, three injured as speeding 18-wheeler trailer hits several vehicles on Jaipur-Delhi highway

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According to preliminary reports, the Traveller was carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School. District administration officials have also reached the spot and are investigating the matter further.