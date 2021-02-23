IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Buzz around Prez Xi’s visit surprises India, says no dates for Brics summit yet
The buzz around President Xi's possible visit to India was set off by a positive comment by Beijing on its relations with India(Reuters)
The buzz around President Xi's possible visit to India was set off by a positive comment by Beijing on its relations with India(Reuters)
india news

Buzz around Prez Xi’s visit surprises India, says no dates for Brics summit yet

  • Indian officials underscore that it is too early to be discussing dates for the summit of the five-member Brics grouping given the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:35 PM IST

South Block is flummoxed by reports about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible visit to India for the Brics summit as neither the dates nor the format has been decided given that the coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of abating, people aware of the matter said.

The buzz around President Xi’s possible visit to the summit of the five-nation group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was triggered by positive comments of the Chinese spokesperson about relations with India on Monday. The spokesperson also expressed Beijing’s support to host this year’s meeting though he hadn’t responded to a direct question about President Xi’s visit to Delhi.

Indian officials said that it was too early to speculate.

“The dates of the BRICS summit have still not been decided. Once the date and the format, virtual or physical, has been decided by India, only then consultations will be held with Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil. As it is, President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping are not travelling outside their countries due to the global pandemic,” said a senior official at the ministry of external affairs.

Diplomats based in Moscow told Hindustan Times that the no Brics dates were mentioned by visiting foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to his Russian interlocutors either. “Not even the dates of the annual India-Russia summit have been finalised due to the pandemic,” said a senior diplomat.

India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Brics forum on January 1, 2021, taking over from Russia, which hosted the last summit as an online event in November 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India’s assumption of Brics leadership, the third time since the group was formed in 2006, comes at a time when New Delhi’s relations with Beijing are facing their worst challenge in decades. Troops of the two neighbours had been engaged in a standoff for over nine months and have only now started disengaging from one of the friction points; the south and north banks of Pangong lake.

While Beijing would like to portray that it was business as usual after the Pangong Tso disengagement, the Indian military commanders are not so convinced and are still wary of the intentions of PLA commanders till such time there is peace along the LAC.

China’s approach all along the past nine months has been to delink the bilateral relationship with border friction to revive the economic relations. The Indian stand is quite the opposite and stresses that peace and tranquillity on the border is the prerequisite to a normal bilateral relationship. It is in this context that India wants status quo ante to be restored all along the LAC before the revival of ties, a position that has been agreed to by the Chinese interlocutors during the backchannel talks.

While much of the speculation around President Xi possible visit for the Brics summit has been flagged as a breakthrough in bilateral relations, officials underline that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has shown no signs of withdrawing troops from anywhere along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) except Pangong Tso. The Chinese military infrastructure build-up all along the eastern sector across Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is showing no signs of receding with the PLA redeploying forces for tactical reasons. There is no change of force in either the Depsang Bulge area or the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping narendra modi bric
Close
Manoj Sinha at the Horti-Expo 2021 at Police Auditorium in Gulshan Ground in the Valley, initiated by the Horticulture Department of the UT to make farmers aware of new technologies.(PTI)
Manoj Sinha at the Horti-Expo 2021 at Police Auditorium in Gulshan Ground in the Valley, initiated by the Horticulture Department of the UT to make farmers aware of new technologies.(PTI)
india news

J&K LG Manoj Sinha says agriculture sector to be get more share in budget

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:31 PM IST
A unique sustainable agriculture plan has been developed in Jammu and Kashmir, which currently caters to all developmental needs without compromising future potential, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)
Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)
india news

When will petrol and diesel prices drop? Oil minister Pradhan weighs in

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed 100.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court had earlier asked the CBI to come up with very strong grounds against the discharge of Vijayan and two others in the SNC Lavalin graft case.(HT Photo)
The top court had earlier asked the CBI to come up with very strong grounds against the discharge of Vijayan and two others in the SNC Lavalin graft case.(HT Photo)
india news

SC adjourns hearing on CBI plea against discharge of Kerala CM in graft case

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:19 PM IST
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit deferred the matter to April 6 after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, sought adjournment in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi pushes PPP model for ‘aatmanirbhar’ health sector

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:09 PM IST
PM Modi also mentioned that the government was aware that investing in the health sector would also increase employment opportunities in the long run
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
india news

Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:52 PM IST
India has recorded a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths and there have been less than 100 fatalities in the month of February so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harendra claimed his chaat-stall has been attacked before as well. (Photo: ANI)
Harendra claimed his chaat-stall has been attacked before as well. (Photo: ANI)
india news

'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:42 PM IST
There was no other past rivalry between the two groups that clashed at Baghpat, one of the arrested had told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Coronavirus disease cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai. (PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Coronavirus disease cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai. (PTI)
india news

Maharashtra records sudden jump in Covid-19 cases, triggers panic

By Swapnil Rawal and Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:23 PM IST
From February 10, the number of infections has only risen. Since then, until February 22, Maharashtra has added 59,937 new cases, averaging 4,610 cases daily
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi.(File Photo/AFP )
Activist Disha Ravi.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Toolkit case: Delhi court to rule on Disha Ravi's bail plea today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Earlier in the day, Ravi was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office to be confronted with the two other suspects -- Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi zoo, which is closed until January 31 because of Covid-19 restrictions, currently has a pair of normal coated tigers and five white tigers.(HT photo)
The Delhi zoo, which is closed until January 31 because of Covid-19 restrictions, currently has a pair of normal coated tigers and five white tigers.(HT photo)
india news

Study suggests loss of habitat is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • With 70 per cent of the world's tigers living in India understanding the genetic diversity of tigers in the country is critical to the feline's conservation worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.(PTI)
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_11_2021_000326A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_11_2021_000326A)(PTI)
india news

Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 PM IST
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal on Monday, PM Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that the state will not be able to progress if syndicate rule and "tolabaji (extortion)" continue to persist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
india news

Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Earlier, this month, the student outfit of Congress, National Students’ Union of India launched a campaign, 1 Ram Ke Naam, to collect monetary contributions from students for the construction of the temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
Counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am on Tuesday.
Counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am on Tuesday.
india news

Gujarat municipal elections: Early trends indicate big gains for BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:55 PM IST
According to ward-wise trends, BJP was leading in162 seats, Congress in 45, AAP in18 and AIMIM in 4 till 11am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. (PTI)
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. (PTI)
india news

How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Centre to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the coronavirus after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
india news

Video of jail guard assaulting Chhattisgarh doctor goes viral, doctors on strike

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The state police has registered an FIR against Rao and started investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP