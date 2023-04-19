Toddler drowns in pit dug by sewage board

Bengaluru: A toddler on Monday drowned in a pit dug by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) to install a pipeline in Doddagollarahatti, said police. Police said an FIR has been registered at Byadarahalli police station against the BWSSB engineer concerned and the contractor on charges of causing death due to negligence. (HT Archives)

The two-and-a-half-year-old child, Kartik , was playing outside when the incident took place around 10.30am on Monday, said police.

“Based on the complaint of the child’s father Hanuman, an FIR was registered against a BWSSB engineer and a contractor under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC,” said a senior police officer.

Hanuman (25) is a native of Uttar Pradesh and works as a wall painter. He was away at work, and his pregnant wife was home when the incident took place, said police.

“At 10.30, Hanuman’s wife Hamsa called him and informed him that Kartik had been missing for a while. Hanuman returned home and on way spotted Kartik’s body inside the pit,” said police.

In his complaint, Hanuman has alleged that the BWSSB did not cover the pit after finishing the pipeline work.

Chief engineer (Kaveri) maintenance, BWSSB, Rajashekar A said that the contractor of the pipeline work is responsible for the incident. “Action will be taken against engineers responsible for the supervision. Due to the ongoing election duty, it appears as if our engineers lacked in supervising the project. The pit should have been closed. They only placed a tape as a barricade. The child must’ve slipped and fallen inside when he passed by the pit,” he said in a statement.