Bypoll results LIVE: Vote counting begins shortly; big test for BJP in Bengal, Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected to emerge soon after.

West Bengal bypoll results: Nandigram, Rejinagar results today

The results are expected to offer an indication of West Bengal's political mood after the BJP ended the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.

The bypolls are not a direct test of the BJP government's four months in power. However, the results will be closely watched to gauge the BJP's electoral strength after its shift from the Opposition to the ruling party, as well as the state of the Opposition amid a divided political landscape.

The polling process was, however, marked by allegations of voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and sporadic clashes.

The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir following a confrontation with police in Rejinagar, along with the Congress' demand for repolling in both constituencies, raised concerns over the conduct of the bypolls.

The EC described polling as more or less peaceful.

Tamil Nadu bypoll results: Big test for Vijay's TVK in Madurantakam, Dharapuram

The bypolls, held after the TVK came to power in May, are being seen as a test of the ruling party's popularity. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, the DMK and AIADMK, are looking to win the seats.

The results will reflect public opinion of the four-month-old TVK government led by chief minister C Joseph Vijay. He addressed one public meeting in each constituency and held roadshows in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

Assam bypoll results: Former IAS officer, ex-MLA in fray in Nagaon Lok Sabha seat

A total of 76.19 per cent of the 19.05 lakh electors voted in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam.

The by-election was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

The key candidates include former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, former IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Puducherry bypoll results: Why was the election necessitated

The bypoll in Puducherry is being seen as a popularity test for the incumbent coalition government led by the AINRC. The Thattanchavady constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent, compared with 87.20 per cent in the Assembly elections held in April this year.

The by-election is also being viewed as a test for the NDA government led by chief minister N Rangasamy, whose resignation from the Thattanchavady seat necessitated the electoral exercise.