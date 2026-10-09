Bypoll results LIVE: Vote counting begins shortly; big test for BJP in Bengal, Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu
Bypoll results LIVE: Counting of votes for five Assembly seats, including Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, and Thattanchavady in Puducherry, as well as the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will begin at 8 am by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Bypoll election results LIVE: The results of the bypolls to five Assembly seats, including Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, and Thattanchavady in Puducherry, as well as the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will be declared today by the Election Commission of India (ECI)....Read More
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected to emerge soon after.
West Bengal bypoll results: Nandigram, Rejinagar results today
The results are expected to offer an indication of West Bengal's political mood after the BJP ended the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.
The bypolls are not a direct test of the BJP government's four months in power. However, the results will be closely watched to gauge the BJP's electoral strength after its shift from the Opposition to the ruling party, as well as the state of the Opposition amid a divided political landscape.
The polling process was, however, marked by allegations of voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and sporadic clashes.
The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir following a confrontation with police in Rejinagar, along with the Congress' demand for repolling in both constituencies, raised concerns over the conduct of the bypolls.
The EC described polling as more or less peaceful.
Tamil Nadu bypoll results: Big test for Vijay's TVK in Madurantakam, Dharapuram
The bypolls, held after the TVK came to power in May, are being seen as a test of the ruling party's popularity. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, the DMK and AIADMK, are looking to win the seats.
The results will reflect public opinion of the four-month-old TVK government led by chief minister C Joseph Vijay. He addressed one public meeting in each constituency and held roadshows in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.
Assam bypoll results: Former IAS officer, ex-MLA in fray in Nagaon Lok Sabha seat
A total of 76.19 per cent of the 19.05 lakh electors voted in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam.
The by-election was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.
The key candidates include former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, former IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.
Puducherry bypoll results: Why was the election necessitated
The bypoll in Puducherry is being seen as a popularity test for the incumbent coalition government led by the AINRC. The Thattanchavady constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent, compared with 87.20 per cent in the Assembly elections held in April this year.
The by-election is also being viewed as a test for the NDA government led by chief minister N Rangasamy, whose resignation from the Thattanchavady seat necessitated the electoral exercise.
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- 9 Oct 2026, 07:25:42 AM IST
Puducherry bypoll results LIVE: Why was election in Thattanchavady necessitated
Puducherry bypoll results LIVE: The bypoll in Puducherry is being seen as a popularity test for the incumbent coalition government led by the AINRC.
The Thattanchavady constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent, compared with 87.20 per cent in the Assembly elections held in April this year.
The by-election is also being viewed as a test for the NDA government led by chief minister N Rangasamy, whose resignation from the Thattanchavady seat necessitated the electoral exercise.
- 9 Oct 2026, 07:18:09 AM IST
West Bengal bypoll results LIVE: Humayun Kabir hints at early retirement from politics, says BJP will win Rejinagar
West Bengal bypoll results LIVE: A day after his arrest following a heated confrontation with police during polling in Rejinagar, AJUP chief and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir broke down in front of the media on Wednesday. He hinted at quitting electoral politics and claimed that the BJP would win the Muslim-majority constituency in Murshidabad district.
Kabir, who was at the centre of several controversies during the campaign, also said he would not attend the Assembly as long as Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari remained in office.
"If Suvendu Adhikari remains the chief minister, I will not go to the assembly. I will seek forgiveness from the people of Nowda," Kabir said.
The AJUP chief also indicated that he might take voluntary retirement from politics, saying he had become disillusioned with the political system.
His remarks came a day after polling in Rejinagar, where he was arrested following a confrontation with police outside his party office. He was released after spending nearly 12 hours in custody.
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- 9 Oct 2026, 07:08:30 AM IST
Assam bypoll results LIVE: Vote counting for Nagaon Lok Sabha seat begins at 8am
Assam bypoll results LIVE: A total of 76.19 per cent of the 19.05 lakh electors voted in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam. The results will be declared by the ECI today, along with those for five Assembly seats.
The by-election was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.
The key candidates include former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, former IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.
- 9 Oct 2026, 07:01:03 AM IST
Tamil Nadu bypoll results LIVE: Big test for Vijay-led TVK in Madurantakam, Dharapuram
Tamil Nadu bypoll results LIVE: Vote counting for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu will begin at 8am under a three-tier security arrangement.
The bypolls, held after the TVK came to power in May, are being seen as a test of the ruling party's popularity. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, the DMK and AIADMK, are looking to win the seats.
Security has been tightened at the counting centre, with police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces deployed at the venue.
(Inputs from PTI)
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- 9 Oct 2026, 06:57:02 AM IST
West Bengal bypoll results LIVE: Nandigram, Rejinagar to see political mood after BJP's rise in Bengal
Bypoll results LIVE: Counting for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls will start at 8 am on Friday. The results are expected to offer an indication of West Bengal's political mood after the BJP ended the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.
The bypolls are not a direct test of the BJP government's four months in power. However, the results will be closely watched to gauge the BJP's electoral strength after its shift from the Opposition to the ruling party, as well as the state of the Opposition amid a divided political landscape.
The polling process was, however, marked by allegations of voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and sporadic clashes.
The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir following a confrontation with police in Rejinagar, along with the Congress' demand for repolling in both constituencies, raised concerns over the conduct of the bypolls.
The EC described polling as more or less peaceful.
(Inputs from PTI)
- 9 Oct 2026, 06:50:30 AM IST
Bypoll results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Bypoll results LIVE: The results of the bypolls to five Assembly seats, including Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, and Thattanchavady in Puducherry, as well as the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will be declared today by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected to emerge soon after.
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