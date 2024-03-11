CAA Live Updates: Congress slams PM Modi over ‘blatant lies’ after CAA implementation
CAA LIVE updates: The rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act were notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, March 11. Further, PM Modi is likely to address the nation this evening, while it is not yet known what the announcements will be regarding. PM Modi's address to the nation is set to come after the MHA notified the rules of CAA, sparking sharp reactions from the Opposition....Read More
It is expected that the prime minister will make announcements regarding the space sector. Ahead of his address to the nation, PM Modi lauded DRDO for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.
Hailing the mission, PM Modi said, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for mission Divyastra, first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.”
Meanwhile, the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) have been notified on Monday to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
After earlier speculations of the CAA rules likely to be notified today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else."
MHA said in an official statement, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.”
Demonstrations against the implementations of CAA rules have commenced in multiple cities, including national capital Delhi and Kolkata, reported Reuters.
Jairam Ramesh said in his post on X, “After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam. It also appears to be an attempt to manage the headlines after the Supreme Court’s severe strictures on the Electoral Bonds Scandal.”
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “It has taken four years and three months for the Modi Government to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The Prime Minister claims that his Government works in a business-like and time-bound manner. The time taken to notify the rules for the CAA is yet another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s blatant lies.”
After announcing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Centre has notified the rules of the same. It is expected that the full rule list will be out soon.
The Modi Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. This will pave way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India.
On Centre likely to notify CAA rules today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else."
The Union Home Ministry is expected to notify the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act tonight, likely after 8 pm.
PM Modi wrote on X, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5:30 pm today, March 11.