CAA Live Updates: Congress slams PM Modi over ‘blatant lies’ after CAA implementation

CAA LIVE updates: The rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act were notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, March 11. Further, PM Modi is likely to address the nation this evening, while it is not yet known what the announcements will be regarding. PM Modi's address to the nation is set to come after the MHA notified the rules of CAA, sparking sharp reactions from the Opposition....Read More

It is expected that the prime minister will make announcements regarding the space sector. Ahead of his address to the nation, PM Modi lauded DRDO for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.

Hailing the mission, PM Modi said, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for mission Divyastra, first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.”

Meanwhile, the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) have been notified on Monday to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It is expected that the announcement will be made later tonight, while it is not yet confirmed if PM Modi will include CAA in his address to the nation on Monday.

After earlier speculations of the CAA rules likely to be notified today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else."