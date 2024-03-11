CAA rules notified: A timeline of events
While BJP leaders hailed prime minister Narendra Modi, opposition leaders questioned the government's move.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was finally implemented across the country on Monday, with its rules being notified more than four years after Parliament passed the legislation in December 2019.
Also Read: Kejriwal's ‘vote bank politics’ charge on BJP over CAA implementation
The passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) – it became an act after being approved by the President of India – sparked nationwide protests, including in Delhi.
Also Read: Amit Shah, BJP leaders hail ‘Modi ki guarantee’ as CAA rules notified
Take a look at the timeline:
December 11, 2019: CAB passed in Parliament; two days later, then President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent, and CAB is now CAA.
December 15, 2019: Student-police clashes break out in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI); women begin sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, while protests break out in other parts of the country as well.
December 2019-January 2020: Pleas filed in Supreme Court challenging CAA.
January 30, 2020: A man opens fire at student demonstrators outside Jamia; injuries reported.
February 23, 2020: Communal violence breaks out in northeast Delhi.
March 24, 2020: Delhi Police remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh in view of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown announced by PM Modi.
December 27, 2023: Union home minister Amit Shah reiterates the government's commitment to implementing CAA.
February 28, 2024: Reports emerge that the Centre will notify CAA rules ahead of Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.
March 28, 2024: CAA rules notified.
Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.