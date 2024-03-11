 CAA rules notified: A timeline of events | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / CAA rules notified: A timeline of events

CAA rules notified: A timeline of events

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 09:58 PM IST

While BJP leaders hailed prime minister Narendra Modi, opposition leaders questioned the government's move.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was finally implemented across the country on Monday, with its rules being notified more than four years after Parliament passed the legislation in December 2019.

An anti-CAA protest in Delhi (File Photo)
An anti-CAA protest in Delhi (File Photo)

Also Read: Kejriwal's ‘vote bank politics’ charge on BJP over CAA implementation

The passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) – it became an act after being approved by the President of India – sparked nationwide protests, including in Delhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Amit Shah, BJP leaders hail ‘Modi ki guarantee’ as CAA rules notified

Take a look at the timeline:

December 11, 2019: CAB passed in Parliament; two days later, then President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent, and CAB is now CAA.

December 15, 2019: Student-police clashes break out in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI); women begin sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, while protests break out in other parts of the country as well.

December 2019-January 2020: Pleas filed in Supreme Court challenging CAA.

January 30, 2020: A man opens fire at student demonstrators outside Jamia; injuries reported.

February 23, 2020: Communal violence breaks out in northeast Delhi.

March 24, 2020: Delhi Police remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh in view of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown announced by PM Modi.

December 27, 2023: Union home minister Amit Shah reiterates the government's commitment to implementing CAA.

February 28, 2024: Reports emerge that the Centre will notify CAA rules ahead of Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

March 28, 2024: CAA rules notified.

 

 

 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On