Kejriwal's ‘vote bank politics’ charge on BJP over CAA implementation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



“After ruling the country for 10 years, the Modi government has brought CAA before the elections. This at a time when the poor and middle class are suffering due to inflation and unemployed youth are struggling from door to door for employment. Instead of solving those real issues, these people have brought CAA,” Kejriwal said in a post on social platform X.



“It is being said that the minorities from three neighbouring countries will be granted citizenships. It means they want people from neighbouring countries to settle in India. Why? Just for vote bank. When our youths don't have jobs, who will employ people settling her from different countries? Who will build homes for them? Will BJP provide them jobs or build houses for them,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor posted.



Continuing his attack, Kejriwal claimed that more than 11 lakh industrialist got fed up of Centre's policies and left the country. "Instead of bringing them back, they want poor from neighbouring states to settle here? Is it for vote bank?

“The entire country is protesting against CAA. First provide jobs to our children, build homes for our people. Then you can bring people from other countries. In the world, every country stops poor from other nations as it affects employment opportunities to the local population. BJP is the only political party in the world which is playing dirty politics to make the poor from other countries as its votebank. It is against the country,” he added.



“People in Assam and entire north east are strongly opposing it. They are victims of migration from Bangladesh and their language and culture is in danger. BJP has cheated the people of Assam and the north eastern states. People will give a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections,” Kejriwal said.



The Union home ministry notified the rules for the CAA over four years after Parliament passed the law to fast-track citizenship process for non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.

The notification paved the way for granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants from the three neighbouring countries. The law could not come into effect as rules were not notified until now.