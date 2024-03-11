 Amit Shah, BJP leaders hail ‘Modi ki guarantee’ as CAA rules notified | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Amit Shah, BJP leaders hail ‘Modi ki guarantee’ as CAA rules notified

Amit Shah, BJP leaders hail ‘Modi ki guarantee’ as CAA rules notified

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 07:59 PM IST

The opposition, meanwhile, has severely criticised the government's move, which comes on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May.

Union home minister Amit Shah and other leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed prime minister Narendra Modi after the central government on Monday notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi's angry reaction to Centre's CAA move

The opposition though was critical of the government, and linked the CAA implementation to both the upcoming Lok Sabha polls (due in April-May) and the Supreme Court refusing to give State Bank of India (SBI) extension till June 30 to furnish data in the electoral bonds case.

Also Read: Explained | What is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

Meanwhile, here's how BJP leaders reacted:

Amit Shah (Union home minister): “PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries.”

Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh CM): “The decision to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the welfare of suffering humanity is historic. This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”

Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan CM): “Modi ji's guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment. CAA is a humanitarian law through which the oppressed Hindu and minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will pave the way to realize their years-long dream of Indian citizenship by providing them a dignified life.”

Sukanta Majumdar (MP and Bengal BJP chief): “Historic day today as the Modi Government implements the much-awaited Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)! CAA is crucial for our country. Jai Hind.”

The Delhi Police, meanwhile increased security in areas in the national capital that witnessed anti-CAA protests in December 2019 and January 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

