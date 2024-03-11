Congress, Mamata Banerjee slam Centre over CAA: 'Timed before elections to polarise'

The Congress-led Opposition was prompt in lashing out at the Modi government, after the latter on Thursday announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country. Protests against NPR, NRC and CAA in New Delhi on 26 February 2020. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Also, as the government's move comes on the eve of Lok Sabha polls that are due in April-May, the opposition parties questioned the timing.

“It has taken four years and three months for the Modi Government to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The Prime Minister claims that his Government works in a business-like and time-bound manner. The time taken to notify the rules for the CAA is yet another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s blatant lies,” Jairam Ramesh, the communication head of the Congress, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramesh also accused the Centre of trying to ‘manage’ headlines after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, turned down the State Bank of India's (SBI) plea seeking extension to June 30 of the apex court's March 6 deadline to SBI to submit electoral bond data.

“After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam. It also appears to be an attempt to manage the headlines after the Supreme Court’s severe strictures on the Electoral Bonds Scandal,” he added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, appealed to people to ‘be calm and avoid rumours.’

“You should have notified rules six months ago. If there are any good things, we always support and appreciate but if anything is done that is not good for the country, TMC will always raise its voice and oppose it. I know why today's date was chosen before Ramazan,” she said.