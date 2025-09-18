Meghalaya-Assam cab drivers suspend agitation at Jorabat for 2 days

SHILLONG: Taxi operators of Meghalaya and Assam on Thursday agreed to suspend their agitation that saw the two sides preventing the entry of cabs from the neighbouring state at Jorabat, leading to a massive jam at the interstate border. Several tourists and travellers also faced difficulties as protestors blocked vehicles at the interstate entry point (Facebook/sharma.shivaprasad)

“An understanding has been arrived at. The protest has been called off for two days following negotiations and an assurance that the State Government is seriously looking into the matter,” a senior Meghalaya police officer said on Thursday after the talks at Khanapara along the interstate border.

“Both the district administration and police from both sides were present during the talks,” the officer said.

The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) had previously barred Assam-registered tourist taxis from ferrying visitors into Meghalaya’s popular tourist spots, leading the Assam taxi unions to retaliate by imposing a similar restriction.

The agitation led to a long traffic jam at Jorabat, disrupting the movement of traffic on an essential road for cargo and tourists headed to Meghalaya who often fly to Guwahati and hire cabs to travel 100km to Shillong.

Among those stuck at the interstate border was National People’s Party lawmaker and former Meghalaya education minister Rakkam A Sangma.

New agency PTI said a large crowd from Assam shouted slogans demanding that Sangma return to Meghalaya at the border. The NPP leader later shared a video of the confrontation and claimed that he barely managed to get past the blockade with assistance from Assam Police.

Tour operators said the issues which led to the protests should be resolved by the authorities before the peak tourist season, warning that prolonged uncertainty could affect bookings.